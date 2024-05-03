Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker is launching its first model with an Intel Meteor Lake processor. the Beelink SEI14 is a 135 x 135 x 45mm (5.3″ x 5.3″ x 1.8″) computer with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core, 18-thread processor with Intel Arc graphics.

It’s the latest in the company’s SEI line of mini PCs, and it’s up for pre-order now in China, with barebones models selling for 2699 CNY (about $370) at Tmall and JD. Beelink also sell most of its mini PCs through Amazon and online stores, but there’s no word on if or when this model will be available outside of China.

Inside the case, this little computer has two SODIMM slots for up to 96GB of total DDR5-5600 memory, two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and a fan for active cooling.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps)

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A (480 Mbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x 2.5 GbE LAN

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V/6.32A)

The system also features an Intel AXx200 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

