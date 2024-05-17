Winamp was one of the most popular music players for Windows PCs in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But things went downhill after AOL acquired the company and wound up largely abandoning it for years.

Then a company called Radionomy bought Winamp (and the associated Shoutcast streaming service) in 2014, eventually changed its name to Llama Group and started up development again and released a new version in 2022. Some moves since then have been weird (like adding support for NFTs), but now the company has announced plans to open source Winamp, which could spur further development… if there are any developers still interested in building on this 25-year old music app for Windows.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The current owners of Winamp have announced they will release the source code for its Windows music player on September 24, 2024, “enabling the entire community to participate in its development.”

Hackbat is a tiny Flipper Zero-like pen testing device with an RP20402 microcontroller, WiFi, NFC, sub-1 GHz RF, and other features including a 0.96 inch OLED display, micro USB port, and microSD card reader. It’s not for sale – you have to build your own.

AAEON Nezha dev kit is a single-board PC with Intel N97, up to 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 64GB eMMC storage, HDMI, USB, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a 40-pin expansion header. Prices start at $153 for a 4GB/32GB model.

Tamagotchi Connection is making a comeback 20 years after launch. Up for pre-order for $30 each (or 2 for $58), the virtual pets can be paired over an infrared connection. Each has 50+characters, 10+ mini games, and 150+ items to collect.

Sony Xperia 1 VI is an awkwardly-named flagship phone with optical zoom camera for smooth transitioning between 3.5x and 7.1x zoom (85 – 170mm focal length), plus 24mm wide and 16mm ultrawide cameras.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 6.5 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display, 5,000 mAh battery, support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, USB 3.2 Type-C port, and dual SIM support. It also has a microSD card reader and headphone jack.

