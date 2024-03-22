Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The latest SZBOX mini PC is a compact desktop computer with a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor featuring 8 Zen 3+ processor cores and Radeon 680M integrated graphics featuring 12 RDNA 2 cores. It’s a chip that’s about two years old at this point, but it’s still not a bad choice for a mini PC looking to offer decent performance in a small package.
But the most unusual thing about the new SZBOX S69 is probably the package itself: this little computer features an unusual design with rounded corners, several colorful case options, and a 7-color LED light around the logo on top of the system. Overall it makes the system look more like an appliance or game console than a traditional PC.
It is a PC though, with two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR5-4800 memory and two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe Gen 4 solid state storage.
At time of publication, prices start at $458 for a barebones model with a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor but no memory or storage when you buy the S69 from AliExpress. But if you’d prefer to buy a pre-configured system, prices start at $543 for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The computer measures 147 x 117 x 53mm (5.8″ x 4.6″ x 2.1″) and features a plastic shell that comes in six different color options )black, orange, turquois, purple, titanium, and champagne). Inside the case there’s a copper heat sink and fan for cooling.
The S69’s ports include:
- 1 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps data with USB-PD support and DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode)
- 1 x USB Type-C
- 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
- 1 x DisplayPort
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
- 2 x 2.5 GbE RJ45 LAN
- 1 x DC power input
There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.
While the SZBOX S69 is the first mini PC in this style that I’ve seen, I wouldn’t be surprised if virtually identical models start to pop up at AliExpress in the future.
via AndroidPC.es