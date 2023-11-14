Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Partaker N6 is a compact desktop computer with support for up to an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 32GB of RAM, and dual storage. It also has two HDMI ports with support for 4K displays, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a fanless design for silent operation.

Available from AliExpress or Amazon, the little computer has an aluminum-alloy chassis with fins on top to aid with passive heat dissipation.

One look at the front of the computer makes it clear that this system is designed for commercial or industrial applications, because I suspect most home users have little need for the two RS-232 COM ports.

But it’s a versatile little PC that could be used for a wide variety of applications thanks to plentiful ports and expansion options, including:

1 x SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 memory

1 x M.2 2280 slot for solid state storage

1 x 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD

1 x Mini PCIe slot (for WiFi/BT card)

1 x M.2 30552 B-Key (for optional 4G/5G card or other accessories)

2 x HDMI ports

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports (RTL8111H

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

2 x RS-232 COM ports

1 x SIM card slot (for use with optional cellular modem card)

The computer measures 170 x 150 x 58mm (6.7″ x 5.9″ x 2.3″) and it’s designed for use in environments with up to 95% humidity and temperatures ranging from 0 to 40 degrees Celsius when used with a hard drive or -20 to 50 degrees Celsius when used with an “industrial SSD.”

Prices start $400if you order a barebones model with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor from AliExpress, but you can also pay more for up to a Core i7-1255U processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD.

If you want the lowest pricing and the most configuration options, AliExpress is probably your best bet, but while Amazon charges a bit more, the company has much more reliable policies for shipping, returns, and customer service.

According to the spec sheet for this little computer, there may also be cheaper models with Intel Core i3-1215U chips in the future, but I haven’t seen any retailers selling models with those chips yet.

What I have found is a potentially even more versatile system called the Partaker N7, which has DDR5-4800 memory, three HDMI ports, and three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports. Prices for this model start as low as $323 for a model with a Core i3-1215U chip.

The only catch? That version of the Partaker N7 has a fan for active cooling, which means that it won’t be silent. Partaker does say there’s also a fanless version of this mini PC, but I can’t find any way to buy one yet.

via AndroidPC.es and FanlessTech

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.