AMD may advertise its EPYC processors as being made for servers, but that wasn’t about to stop one Chinese OEM from putting them into a (somewhat) portable PC.

The REV-9 series from Zhanjiang Xinjuneng Technology is portable computer that I’m reluctant to call a laptop, because it’s probably too heavy to comfortably use on your lap. But it has a 16.5 inch display, a keyboard, and comes with either an AMD EPYC 7713 or EPYC 9554 64-core processor options. It also has NVIDIA Radeon RTX 4080 Super discrete graphics, with 16GB of GDDR6X, because you can’t pair that kind of processor with just any old notebook GPU.

The obvious downside to packing hardware this powerful into a laptop is that it needs to be rather large. It measures 16.5 inches wide, 12.8 inches deep, and 1.8 inches thick. The total weight hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s safe to assume that the solid aluminum shell and cooling setup make this a heavy beast.

Those extra dimensions provide plenty of room for a full-on water cooling system, which may be a good idea for this particular system. The AMD EPYC 7713 processor is a 225-watt chip, while the EPYC 9954 has a default TDP of 360 watts. The NVIDIA GPU will also add to the amount of heat generated by the system.

You can keep an eye on the CPU and GPU performance with a glance at the laptop’s built-in 3.5 inch status display.

The 16.5 inch primary display, meanwhile, boasts 2.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz.

There’s plenty more included in the vast expanse that is the REV-9’s chassis. It offers three Ethernet ports (including “dual 2 Gigabit” which could mean 2.5Gbps) and a trio of USB type-A ports.

You’ll find them all on the front, most likely because the water cooler makes it impossible to put them all on the back or sides. There does, however, appear to be room to squeeze in a single DisplayPort about mid-way back on the righthand side.

After successfully meeting its crowdfunding goal of ¥500,000, Zhanjiang Xinjuneng Technology Co. plans to launch the REV-9 series in China on December 19. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but smart money is on “a lot.”

via CIT News (Translate link) and IT Home

