Flip phones are all the rage again thanks to foldable OLED displays that allow device makers to make modern touchscreen phones that can fold in half. But a few decades ago a flip phone was a phone with a number pad on the bottom a screen on top.

Japanese smartphone company P-Up World’s latest phone brings back that classic design… but with a modern twist. The new Mode 1 Retro Ⅱ smartphone is a flip phone with a number pad. But it’s also an Android smartphone with modern specs including a touchscreen display.

The phone’s 3.5 inch display is small by modern standards, but it’s also pretty sharp with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch. What makes that screen a little odd is that it’s positioned oppose it a set of physical keys that includes a number pad, navigation and function keys, and Android-specific buttons for back, home, and recents.

Under the hood the phone features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It also has a microSD card reader for up to 1TB of removable storage, dual nano SIM card slots, and a 2,500 mAh battery.

The Mode 1 Retro Ⅱ also has a 48MP primary camera with an LED flash and a 13MP front-facing camera, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port for charging and data, and support for 2G, 3G, and 4G networks in Japan (but there’s no support for 5G).

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, compass, and GPS receiver.

The smartphone ships with Android 13 software and comes with the Google Play Store pre-installed. The Mode 1 Retro Ⅱ measures 112 x 52 x 20mm and weighs 145 grams. It went up for pre-order in Japan last week for about $200 and should be available in that country starting October 20, 2023.

While this model’s unlikely to go on sale in other markets anytime soon, maybe if it proves popular we’ll see other phones with this design on the global market? And if it doesn’t prove popular… then I wouldn’t be all that surprised. But it’s an interesting oddity.

via GizmoChina and PC Watch

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.