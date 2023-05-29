Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Have an old smartphone lying around that you’re not using as a phone anymore? One hardware hacker decided to turn theirs into a mini-laptop.

Prend Workbench shared the project in a YouTube video that shows the end result, as well as some of the build process. In a nutshell, adding a keyboard, touchpad, USB hub, 3D printed case, and some other odds and ends turns an 8-year old phone into a tiny laptop. And replacing Android with the Linux-based postmarketOS allows it to run up-to-date software.

The phone that was sacrificed for this build is a Xiaomi Redmi 2 Prime, which is a 2015 smartphone with a 4.6 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

While the phone only had a 2,200 mAh battery, there’s more room in the mini-laptop, so once you know the power requirements it’s possible to add a connect a larger battery to the BSI board: modified version has a 4,000 mAh battery.

Connecting a USB hub to the phone’s single USB Type-C port makes it possible to add three USB 3.0 Type-A ports. And there’s still a USB-C connector for charging in the finished build thanks to a separate TP4056 charger module.

The keyboard and touchpad are courtesy of a modified Rii X1 Bluetooth mini keyboard, and there’s even a physical power switch in the side of the case to physically power the device on and off.

While the keyboard is designed more for thumb typing than touch typing, the video shows that it is possible to place the mini laptop on a flat surface and use it like a very, very small notebook computer for web browsing and other activities… as long as you’re comfortable with two-finger typing.

via LinMOB

