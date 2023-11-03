Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese PC maker CWWK is selling a set of tiny desktop computers that measure just 75.4 x 75.4 x 52.5mm (3″ x 3″ x 2.1″), but which pack a lot of functionality into that compact design.

The CWWK Mini M1, for example, features dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and support for up to three displays, while the CWWK Superfan M1 only supports two displays, but has four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports. And both models are available with a choice of Intel Processor N100, N200, or Core i3-N305 chips, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD.

While the little computers aren’t the cheapest Alder Lake-N mini PCs I’ve seen. I’m impressed with the number of configuration options available, given the computer’s compact design.

And CWWK is offering a 10% coupon for customers who shop at Amazon at the moment, which means prices start at:

CWWK Superfan M1 (4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet)

CWWK Mini M1 (2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet)

You can also pay more for models with up to 16GB of RAM or up to a 1TB SSD, or you can bring your own: the computer has an M.2 2242 slot for a PCIe 3.0 x2 SATA or NVMe SSD.

The little computers are also available from the CWWK Store at AliExpress, but at time of publication it’s cheaper to buy them from Amazon.

The computer’s LPDDR5-4800 memory is soldered to the mainboard though, so you’ll want to decide between the 8GB and 16GB options when buying the computer.

Note that the selection of ports varies depending on whether you opt for a model with 2 Ethernet ports or 4:

CWWK Mini M1 CWWK Superfan M1 Ethernet 2 x Intel i226-V 4 x Intel i226-V HDMI 2 x HDMI 2.0 1 x HDMI USB Type-A 3 x USB 3.0 Type-A 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A USB Type-C 1 x (video and data)

1 x (12V – 19V power only) 1 x (video and data)

1 x (12V – 19V power only) Audio 1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo Starting price $203 (as of Nov 3, 2023) $212 (as of Nov 3, 2023)

Also worth keeping in mind is that the computers are actively cooled, with a copper thermal block and a 60 x 10mm fan inside the case.

The computers feature Intel i226-V Ethernet controllers, and should be compatible with a wide range of software and operating systems: you can use them as little Windows or Linux PCs, or as networking appliances for applications such as network-attached storage, personal file server, or firewall, or router, among other things.

While the computers don’t ship with a wireless card, CWWK says they can support an optional WiFi module package with a tempered glass cover and support for Realtek or Intel WiFi6/Bluetooth 5.2 cards. I haven’t found a purchase link for that yet though.

