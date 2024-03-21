Linux PC company System76 is now selling its first laptop powered by an Intel Meteor Lake processor. The latest version of the System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light laptop with a 14 inch FHD display and support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor.

It’s available now for $1399 and up.

The starting price is for a model that… honestly feels a bit overpriced, since $1399 only gets you a Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 8GB of integrated memory, and a 500GB SSD.

But you can also configure the system with up to 56GB of DDR5-4800 memory (there’s a single SODIMM slot, so you can add up to 48GB more RAM), and up to 8TB of storage (there are two PCIe Gen 4 slots).

The Lemur Pro measures just 2.2 pounds (1.15kg) and measures just 0.67 inches (17mm) thick. It has a 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel matte display with 72% NTSC color gamut and a 180 degree hinge.

The laptop features a set of ports that includes:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (for charging and data)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

There’s also a 2MP webcam, stereo speakers, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, a backlit keyboard, and a 73 Wh battery. The notebook comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

Like most System76 laptops, the key thing setting this system apart from the competition is the software. It ships with a choice of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS or System76’s Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS 22.04 LTS operating system.

The company also includes open firmware (including Coreboot, EDK2, and System76 firmware apps as well as the company’s open source embedded controller firmware) and an application for configuring the keyboard and LED lights.

