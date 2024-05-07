Apple’s new iPad Air comes in two sizes for the first time. In addition to updating its mid-range tablet lineup with a new processor and twice as much memory for entry-level configurations, Apple is now offering iPad Air models with a choice of 11 inch or 13 inch displays
Prices start at $599 and $799 respectively, and the new iPad Air is available for pre-order today. It should be available starting May 15, 2024.
For the most part the two models are pretty similar. Both have Liquid Retina LCD displays with support for the Apple Pencil or the new Apple Pencil Pro, as well as Apple M2 processors, 8GB of RAM, and support for 128GB to 1TB of storage.
But the larger model has 30 percent more screen space, a slightly brighter display, and a bigger battery which should help it get the same long battery life as the 11 inch version.
Apple has also moved the camera and speakers for this year’s model so that they’re both designed to work best in landscape orientation.
In terms of performance, Apple says the new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen model with an M1 processor, and three times faster than the model before that, which has an Apple A12 Bionic chip.
|iPad Air 11 (2024)
|iPad Air 13 (2024)
|Display
|11 inch Liquid Retina
2360 x 1640 pixels
264 ppi
LED backlit IPS LCD
500 nits
Apple Pencil / Pencil Pro support
|13 inch Liquid Retina
2732 x 2048 pixels
264 ppi
LED backlit IPS LCD
600 nits
Apple Pencil / Pencil Pro support
|Processor
|Apple M2
8 CPU cores ( 4 x Performance / 4 x Efficiency)
10 GPU cores
16 Neural Engine cores
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Cameras
|12MP rear (f/1.8, 4k/60fps video)
12MP front (f/2.4 ultra-wide, 1080/60fps video)
|Audio
|Landscape stereo speaker
Dual microphones
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
5G & 4G LTE (optional)
|Battery
|28.93 Wh
|36.59 Wh
|Charging
|20W
|Ports
|USB 3 Type-C (10Gb/s)
|Sensors
|Touch ID
3-axis gyroscope
Accelerometer
Barometer
Ambient Light Sensor
|Dimensions
|247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
9.74″ x 7.02″ x 0.24″
|280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1mm
11.04″ x 8.46″ x 0.24″
|Weight
|462 grams
1.02 pounds
|617 grams
1.36 pounds
|Starting Price
|$599
|$799