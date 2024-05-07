Apple’s new iPad Air comes in two sizes for the first time. In addition to updating its mid-range tablet lineup with a new processor and twice as much memory for entry-level configurations, Apple is now offering iPad Air models with a choice of 11 inch or 13 inch displays

Prices start at $599 and $799 respectively, and the new iPad Air is available for pre-order today. It should be available starting May 15, 2024.

For the most part the two models are pretty similar. Both have Liquid Retina LCD displays with support for the Apple Pencil or the new Apple Pencil Pro, as well as Apple M2 processors, 8GB of RAM, and support for 128GB to 1TB of storage.

But the larger model has 30 percent more screen space, a slightly brighter display, and a bigger battery which should help it get the same long battery life as the 11 inch version.

Apple has also moved the camera and speakers for this year’s model so that they’re both designed to work best in landscape orientation.

In terms of performance, Apple says the new iPad Air is 50% faster than the previous-gen model with an M1 processor, and three times faster than the model before that, which has an Apple A12 Bionic chip.

iPad Air 11 (2024) iPad Air 13 (2024) Display 11 inch Liquid Retina

2360 x 1640 pixels

264 ppi

LED backlit IPS LCD

500 nits

Apple Pencil / Pencil Pro support 13 inch Liquid Retina

2732 x 2048 pixels

264 ppi

LED backlit IPS LCD

600 nits

Apple Pencil / Pencil Pro support Processor Apple M2

8 CPU cores ( 4 x Performance / 4 x Efficiency)

10 GPU cores

16 Neural Engine cores RAM 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Cameras 12MP rear (f/1.8, 4k/60fps video)

12MP front (f/2.4 ultra-wide, 1080/60fps video) Audio Landscape stereo speaker

Dual microphones Wireless WiFi 6E

BT 5.3

5G & 4G LTE (optional) Battery 28.93 Wh 36.59 Wh Charging 20W Ports USB 3 Type-C (10Gb/s) Sensors Touch ID

3-axis gyroscope

Accelerometer

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor Dimensions 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm

9.74″ x 7.02″ x 0.24″ 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.1mm

11.04″ x 8.46″ x 0.24″ Weight 462 grams

1.02 pounds 617 grams

1.36 pounds Starting Price $599 $799

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.