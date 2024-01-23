Most modern smartphones have big, colorful touchscreen displays and lack physical keyboards. The Minimal Phone bucks both trends. It takes two very niche features and combines them into a single device: it’s an Android-powered smartphone with a square E Ink display and a QWERTY keyboard.

You can’t actually buy this phone yet, but the developer says the design is finalized and a crowdfunding campaign is set to launch in early February.

The phone gets its name from a custom version of Android that’s optimized for low-power, high-contrast black and white E Ink displays with low refresh rates.

Upsides to this type of display include the fact that it’s easy on the eyes and highly visible in direct sunlight, since E Ink can be viewed without a backlight. The screen also doesn’t draw much power, since E Ink can display a static image indefinitely even with no power at all. It only uses electricity when the image on the screen is changed. The company behind the phones says users should expect up to 4 days of battery life from its 4,000 mAh battery.

But there are down sides: don’t expect to use this sort of smartphone for watching videos or playing games that involve a lot of motion. You can probably do it, but it probably won’t be fun. At all.

Despite the focus on simplicity, in a recent reddit AMA, Minimal Company founder Andre Youkhana says that the phone should include modern features including:

Illuminated display with capacitive touch input

Support for RCS

WiFi, Bluetooth, and global cellular network support

Android-based OS with support for most Android apps

Camera

5 years of software updates (hopefully)

Youkhana says the company is working with a well-established manufacturer, which could also help facilitate certifications from Google and wireless carriers, suggesting that the phone could ship with the Google Play Store and other Google Mobile Services, although I suspect that’s not set in stone just yet, given the phone’s unusual design and display.

It’s also unclear how that fits with the company’s promise that the phone will come with a small, curated set of apps pre-installed that are designed to minimize data collection. Google typically requires phone makers who want to install the Play Store on their devices to also load a bunch of other Google apps including Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and Google Maps, none of which are known for not colling a lot of data from users.

The company is also “exploring” including support for 5G networks, so at this point it seems like 4G support is a safe bet, but 5G is a maybe.

The Minimal Phone is expected to measure 120 x 72 x 10mm (4.7″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″), making it pretty small by modern smartphone standards. And it’s expected to have a retail price of $400, which puts it squarely in mid-range territory, although backers of the upcoming crowdfunding campaign will be able to score discounts.

That said, this is a project that will only come into the world at all if the company raises enough money from that crowdfunding campaign to manufacturer at least 3,000 units… and doesn’t run into unanticipated issues while trying to turn its designs into a real device that’s ready to ship.

So this is definitely one of those cases where you should be clear on the difference between crowdfunding and pre-ordering before taking out your wallet. This isn’t a 100% finished device from a well-known brand. It’s a brand new product from a brand new company that’s never delivered hardware before. Backing this campaign is sort of like making a donation to help that company get off the ground… and hopefully getting one of that company’s first smartphones as a reward for your support. But there are plenty of ambitious crowdfunding projects that have ended in failure without delivering on all of their promises.

Still, this one’s just so weird that I kind of hope it succeeds.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.