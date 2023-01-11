The TCL Tab 8 LE is a budget tablet with an 8 inch HD display, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. But it has one thing going for it that many entry-level tablets do not: support for 4G LTE connectivity.

First announced during the Consumer Electronics Show with a suggested retail price of $159, the TCL Tab 8 LE goes on sale in the US on January 12, when it will be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

I didn’t write about the tablet last week because I couldn’t get TCL to share any more details than the handful of specs mentioned in the company’s CES press release. But T-Mobile was kind enough to post more details (including the tablet’s user manual).

So here’s what to expect from this $159 tablet:

TCL Tab 8 LE specs
Display8 inches
1280 x 800 pixels
IPS LCD
ProcessorMediaTek MT8786 (Helio A22)
4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
microSD card reader (up to 512MB)
Ports1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
WirelessWiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
GPS
4G LTE
Battery4,080 mAh
Cameras5MP (rear)
5MP (front)
OSAndroid 12
Dimensions197 x 125 x 9mm
(7.8″ x 4.9″ x 0.4″)
Weight310 grams
(11 ounces)

