The TCL Tab 8 LE is a budget tablet with an 8 inch HD display, a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. But it has one thing going for it that many entry-level tablets do not: support for 4G LTE connectivity.

First announced during the Consumer Electronics Show with a suggested retail price of $159, the TCL Tab 8 LE goes on sale in the US on January 12, when it will be available from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

I didn’t write about the tablet last week because I couldn’t get TCL to share any more details than the handful of specs mentioned in the company’s CES press release. But T-Mobile was kind enough to post more details (including the tablet’s user manual).

So here’s what to expect from this $159 tablet:

TCL Tab 8 LE specs Display 8 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

IPS LCD Processor MediaTek MT8786 (Helio A22)

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 cores @ 2 GHz RAM 3GB Storage 32GB

microSD card reader (up to 512MB) Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS

4G LTE Battery 4,080 mAh Cameras 5MP (rear)

5MP (front) OS Android 12 Dimensions 197 x 125 x 9mm

(7.8″ x 4.9″ x 0.4″) Weight 310 grams

(11 ounces)