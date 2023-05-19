The System76 Lemur Pro is a thin and light Linux laptop that ships with either Ubuntu or Pop!_OS software, weighs just 2.54 pounds, and measures just 0.65 inches thick. But despite its compact size, it has a reasonably high capacity 73 Wh battery.
System76 has been selling Lemur Pro models for a few years, but now the company has launched a new model powered by 13th-gen Intel Core chips. It’s available now for $1149 and up.
The starting price gets you a laptop with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and a 250GB PCIe Gen 3 SSD. But you can pay extra for:
- Up to a Core i7-1355U processor
- Up to 40GB of memory
- Up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage + 4TB of PCIe Gen 3 storage
All versions of the laptop feature a 14.1 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display with a matte finish, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, a 1080p webcam, and a set of ports that includes:
- 1 x Thunderbolt 4
- 1 x HDMI
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 1 x 3.5mm audio jack
- 1 x microSD card reader
The laptop comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger and the Lemur Pro has a wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
If the $1149 starting price seems a little high, System76 does offer a slightly cheaper option: you can pick up last year’s model for $1,099 and up. It’s nearly identical in most respects, but the previous-gen model ships with a choice of Intel Core i5-1235U or Core i7-1255U processors rather than 13th-gen chips and features DDR4-3200 memory instead of DDR5-4800 RAM.
via GamingOnLinux