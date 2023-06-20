One of the selling points of Google’s Pixel A-series smartphones in recent years is that you get many of the features of the company’s flagship phones, but in a cheaper body with a few cut corners. Now it looks like one of the corners Google cut with the Pixel 7a was the packaging technology used for the phone’s Tensor G2 processor.

According to a discovery by kamila wojciechowska, while the phone nominally uses the same chip as the processor used in the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Tablet, the budget version appears to use a cheaper package that chip manufacturer Samsung says is thicker, larger, and runs hotter… which could lead to slightly degraded performance in some situations unless Google has made other changes in the phone’s design to make up for it. And maybe Google has. We don’t really know.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Leaked pictures of the upcoming OnePlus V Fold show a foldable phone with three rear cameras (including one with periscopic optical zoom), a large cover display, alert slider and fingerprint sensor on the sides.

Boardcon PICO3566 is a drop-in replacement for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+ but instead of a BCM2837B0 chip, it has a Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU with Mali-G52 2EE graphics and a 1 TOPS NPU.

P.S. I’ve been trying out Lemmy a bit this week as a possible alternative/compliment to Reddit because, you know, reasons. It’s a bit of a ghost town compared to Reddit right now, but there are a few pretty active communities and it looks like Lemmy could be in for a growth spurt similar to the one that started at Mastodon last year. At the very least, it looks like I’m not the only person taking notice of this decentralized, federated, open source link & comment aggregation service.

Anyone else have any experience with Lemmy and/or Kbin? Share your favorite communities, tips, tricks, skepticism, critiques, or complaints in the comments.

