Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Firefly’s new Station P2S is a pocket-sized computer with a Rockchip RK3568 processor, support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, and multiple storage options (including up to 128GB of eMMC flash storage, a microSD card reader, and an M.2 slot for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD).

In other words, it’s nearly identical to the Firefly Station P2 that launched a few years ago. But there’s one major difference: the new model features optional support for a 4G LTE module.

According to the technical specifications on the Firefly website, the 4G module is an optional add-on, not something that ships standard with the little computer. But it’s a nice option to have if you’re planning to use the 142 x 89 x 35.5mm (5.6″ x 3.5″ x 1.4″) computer in a location where WiFi or Ethernet access may not be available or reliable.

The specs also suggest that the new model may be a downgrade in at least one respect: the Station P2 supports WiFi 6, while the Station P2S tops out at WiFi 5.

Firefly has also shrunk the M.2 slot to make room for a 4G module and SIM card slot. While the Station P2 has an M.2 2280 slot, the P2S has an M.2 2242 slot.

Both models support Bluetooth 5.0 and feature two Gigabit Ethernet ports with support for Power over Ethernet. And both feature a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45 Control Port (1 x RS485 + 2 x RS232 via expansion cable)

1 x microSD card reader

The Station P2S features an aluminum alloy chassis with a black anodized matte finish, and the system has a fanless design for silent operation.

The little computer is powered by a Rockchip RK3568 processor with four ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores that can hit speeds up to 2 GHz, ARM Mali-G52 2EE graphics, and a NPU with support for up to 1 TOPS of AI performance.

Firefly plans to offer the Station P2S with a choice of 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of RAM and 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. The system should support operating systems including Android, Ubuntu, and the company’s own Linux-based Station OS.

The company hasn’t announced a price or launch date for the Station P2S yet, but the original Station P2 currently sells for $199 and up.

via LinuxGizmos

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.