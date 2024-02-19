Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Sony PlayStation Portal is a handheld device that looks like a portable game console, but it’s not positioned as a standalone device. Instead, Sony markets the Portal as a PlayStation 5 companion that lets you stream PS5 games from your console. That’s all you can do with it… officially.

But unofficially? A small group of hackers have figured out how to run apps natively on the PlayStation Portal. So what can you do with a hacked Portal? Use it to run PSP games, of course.

According to Andy Nguyen, who goes by @theflow0 online, a trio of folks spent “more than a month” hacking the PlayStation Portal so that it can run PPSSPP, a PlayStation Portable Emulator.

Nguyen says there are no plans for a public release “in the near future,” and that there’s “more work to be done,” but as Handheld HQ points out, Nguyen has a long history of hacking Sony handhelds including the PlayStation Vita and Portable, so it’s likely that this is the real deal.

It’s unclear what kind of performance this handheld offers though. Since it’s designed first and foremost as a game streaming device, there wasn’t much need for Sony to put a speedy processor inside the Portal. In fact, the company doesn’t even list the processor, memory, or storage for this device on the PlayStation Portal product page.

What Sony does tell us is that the Portal has an 8 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 60 Hz touchscreen LCD display, a USB-C port (that is officially just for charging, but which probably comes in handy if you plan to hack the device), a 3.5mm audio jack, and WiFi 5 connectivity.

After the Portal began shipping in November we learned from teardown videos that it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SG4150P processor, a 6.6 Wh battery and an Android-based operating system. And Nguyen tells us that the operating system reports about 6GB of onboard storage.

All of which is to say that it’s pretty impressive that somebody’s figured out that the PlayStation Portal can be unlocked and made to run native games and apps. But there are probably other handhelds that are better suited to those tasks. So I’m not sure I’d suggest going out and buying a PlayStation Portal just so you can hack it (especially since tools to do that haven’t been released yet). But if you’ve already got one and are looking for ways to use it for more than just game streaming, it looks like that may eventually become an option.

via @theflow0 and @ZetaTwo

