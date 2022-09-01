Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is a smartphone with a 120 Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and three rear cameras, all of which can capture 4K video at up to 120 frames per second.

Sony refers to the phone as a “compact” device… and I suppose that’s at a time when phone screens are getting bigger and bigger. But with a 6.1 inch display, the Sony Xperia 5 IV isn’t exactly what I’d call a small phone.

It is, however, smaller than the 6.5 inch Sony Xperia 1 IV that launched earlier this year, while packing the same processor and similar camera capabilities, among other things.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV measures 156 x 67 x 8.2mm and weighs 172 grams and features a 6.1 inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery, which is rather large for a phone in this size range. Other features include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, IP68 water resistance, and support for Qi wireless charging.

The phone also has a microSDXC card reader with support for cards up to 1TB, dual SIM support (nano SIM + eSIM), and a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB 3.2 Type-C port with support for video output, plus a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Wireless capabilities include WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

But the phone’s most distinctive feature is probably the camera system. On the back of the phone there are three 12MP cameras with Sony Exmor RS image sensors.

24mm equivalent primary with a 1/1.7 inch sensor and f/1.7 aperture and 82 degree FoV

16mm equivalent ultra-wide with a 1/2.5 inch sensor and f/2.2 aperture and 124 degree FoV

60mm equivalent telephoto with a 1/3.5 inch sensor and f/2.4 aperture and 40 degree FoV

There’s also a 12MP front-facing camera with a 1/2.9″ Sony Exmor RS image sensor, 83 degree field of view, and F2.0 aperture.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is available for pre-order now for $998 and should be available starting October 27th, 2022.

press release