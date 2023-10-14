The M5Stack Cardputer is a tiny computer with a keyboard, display, wireless functionality, and a built-in microphone and speaker… all of which makes it sound more impressive and functional than it really is. The display is a 1.14 inch TFT LCD screen. Its keyboard is designed for thumb typing (and doesn’t look very comfortable to use). And its processor is an ESP32 microcontroller, which isn’t exactly a speed demon.

But the Cardputer is an interesting little device for a few reasons. It’s the size of a (very thick) credit card. It costs just under $30. And it’s the latest in a line of products from modular electronics company M5Stack.

According to the company, this “card-sized portable computer” is “perfect for engineers” and can be used for “rapid functional verification, industrial control, and home automation systems.”

But honestly it looks like a toy for tinkerers.

At the heart of the system is an M5StampS3 microcontroller with a 240 MHz dual-core 32-bit Xtensa LX7 microcontroller, a RISC-V co-processor, 512KM of memory, and a wireless radio with support for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The system has a 1.14 inch, 240 x 135 pixel TFT LCD display, a 56-key keyboard (with buttons that look more like something you’d find on a remote control than a BlackBerry), microSD card reader for storage, a USB-C port, and 120 mAh and 1,400 mAh batteries.

There’s also an infrared emitter that allows you to use the pocket-sized computer as a remote control for a TV, air conditioner, or other devices. There’s also a HY2.0-4P interface for adding I2c sensors including temperature, humidity, light, or pressure sensors. And interestingly, the base is also “compatible with Lego hole expansion.”

M5Stack says the Cardputer measures 84 x 54 x 17mm (3.3″ x 2.1″ x 0.7″) and weighs 114 grams (4 ounces), making it roughly the size of a Raspberry Pi Model B single-board computer.

via CNX Software and LinuxGizmos

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.