The M5Stack Cardputer is a tiny computer with a keyboard, display, wireless functionality, and a built-in microphone and speaker… all of which makes it sound more impressive and functional than it really is. The display is a 1.14 inch TFT LCD screen. Its keyboard is designed for thumb typing (and doesn’t look very comfortable to use). And its processor is an ESP32 microcontroller, which isn’t exactly a speed demon.
But the Cardputer is an interesting little device for a few reasons. It’s the size of a (very thick) credit card. It costs just under $30. And it’s the latest in a line of products from modular electronics company M5Stack.
According to the company, this “card-sized portable computer” is “perfect for engineers” and can be used for “rapid functional verification, industrial control, and home automation systems.”
But honestly it looks like a toy for tinkerers.
At the heart of the system is an M5StampS3 microcontroller with a 240 MHz dual-core 32-bit Xtensa LX7 microcontroller, a RISC-V co-processor, 512KM of memory, and a wireless radio with support for WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0.
The system has a 1.14 inch, 240 x 135 pixel TFT LCD display, a 56-key keyboard (with buttons that look more like something you’d find on a remote control than a BlackBerry), microSD card reader for storage, a USB-C port, and 120 mAh and 1,400 mAh batteries.
There’s also an infrared emitter that allows you to use the pocket-sized computer as a remote control for a TV, air conditioner, or other devices. There’s also a HY2.0-4P interface for adding I2c sensors including temperature, humidity, light, or pressure sensors. And interestingly, the base is also “compatible with Lego hole expansion.”
M5Stack says the Cardputer measures 84 x 54 x 17mm (3.3″ x 2.1″ x 0.7″) and weighs 114 grams (4 ounces), making it roughly the size of a Raspberry Pi Model B single-board computer.
