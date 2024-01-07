Samsung Display is showing off several new screens at CES 2024 this week, including a larger version of the company’s rollable display for tablets with expanding screens and a new In&Out Flip screen for flip phones that can flip all the way around.

The company is also unveiling a tiny new display for headsets and bigger screens for monitors and TVs.

The most interesting is probably the new flip screen, which can bend open and closed like the screens on existing flip phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. But with the ability to bend back 360 degrees, this display doesn’t just let you flip a phone open and closed like a Star Trek communicator. It also lets you flip it so that you’ve got two back-to-back screens.

Whether that’s something you actually want or need remains to be seen, but I suppose it could come in handy if you want to use one screen as a viewfinder while framing your shots with the phone’s primary camera, among other things. Samsung says it also eliminates the need for a secondary outer display for notifications… assuming you’re willing to leave the primary screen exposed all the time.

The company says its In&Out Flip display has been tested for durability tests that involve rubbing sand on the screen, immersing a phone in water, and bouncing basketballs on the foldable panels.

The company’s Rollable Flex display is a screen that can roll up inside of a phone or tablet, giving you up to five times as much screen space when fully unrolled. And the Flex Hybrid display is both foldable and rollable.

Samsung’s new Flex Note Extendable display, meanwhile, is an 11 inch screen when folded, but it can extend to become a 13.8 inch display with a 10:9 aspect ratio when unfolded and a 17.3 inch screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio when another section is unrolled.

The company is positioning this as a design for “vehicle interiors,” noting that it “can serve as a laptop for working in the car or as an extended display for watching movies,” but it can also be folded & rolled up to save space when it’s not in use.

Don’t ask me why Samsung is limiting this to in-vehicle use rather than on-the-go-general purpose applications, but not all of Samsung’s new displays are designed for phones and cars.

The company’s new Samsung OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) display is Samsung’s first version of this tiny high-def display with support for RGB color. It’s a 1.03 inch screen with 3500 pixels per inch, designed to give users a 4K TV-like experience when used in extended reality headsets.

Samsung’s OLEDoS screens come from eMagin, a US-based company that Samsung acquired last year.

