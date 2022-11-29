Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s been ten years since I got my hands on the Rikomagic MK802, one of the first ARM-based PC-on-a-stick products that eventually paved the way for everything from the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku Streaming Stick to PC sticks with x86 processors.

Now Rikomagic has launched a new model called the RKM V7. It has a faster processor, newer software, and other upgrades. It’s positioned as a “Digital Signage Media Player,” and it’s large enough to stretch the definition of a “stick” PC, but it’s still pretty compact by computer standards. The RKM V7 is available from AliExpress for $105.

At the heart of the little computer is a Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G52 2EE graphics. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Rikomagic says the device can play 4K video at 60 frames per second in H.265, H.24, and VP2 codecs. It also supports [email protected] fps encoding of H.265 and H.264 files.

The RKM V7 measures 120 x 60 x 23mm (4.7″ x 2.4″ x 0.9″), making it easy to hide behind or to the side of a TV or display. It comes with an HDMI cable and 5V/2A power supply, and ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

The system supports WiFi 5, and while marketing materials say “WiFi 6 is optional,” I don’t see any way to add that option. There’s also mention of optional support for 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but nobody seems to be selling that model either.

Rikomagic ships the system with Android 11 software, but given the RK3568 processor’s popularity with single-board computer makers, I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody figures out how to get GNU/Linux distributions up and running on the little computer.

If you’re wondering how the RKM V7 stacks up against other media streamers and mini PC sticks, AndroidPC.es has posted a review with some benchmarks. Overall it looks like CPU and graphics performance is better than a Chromecast HD or first-gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, but not as fast as an NVIDIA Shield TV or Amazon Fire TV Stick Max.