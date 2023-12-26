We’ve seen retro consoles that are tiny enough to put on a keychain. But the Retro Gaming Watch is a tiny game console you can wear on your wrist and use as a watch when you’re not playing games on it.

But you can also flip up the screen to reveal a mini game console that looks like a Game Boy SP. And there’s hardware and software to aid in emulation, allowing you to play classic console games on little console. The developer is raising money through Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the Retro Gaming Watch, with early bird rewards starting at $159. It’s expected to ship top backers in November, 2024.

One of the first things to note about the little retro game console is that you’re not actually supposed to play games while it’s on your wrist: that would be an ergonomic nightmare.

Instead, you can place it on a wrist strap for use as a watch and detach it when you want to play. There’s a small external display for basic watch functions, plus a 1.54 inch, 320 x 320 pixel, 60 Hz internal LCD display for gaming.

There are four action buttons plus a D-Pad, a built-in mono speaker, magnetometer, and accelerometer.

Under the hood the system is powered by a Renesas / Dialog DA14706 chip with a 160 MHz application processor, two ARM Cortex-M0 processors for sensors and Bluetooth, a 2D GPU, and 1.5MB of internal memory plus 8MB of external QSPI RAM.

But there’s also an Efinix T20 FPGA that can be configured to “create custom video game hardware on the fly” with custom cores to emulate those used in “most 8 and 16-bit” game consoles. In other words, while the primary application processor isn’t exactly a powerhouse, it doesn’t need to be when you’re playing classic console games, since a lot of the emulation work is handled by the FPGA.

Developer Jason Rogers says there’s already a working proof of concept device that offers smartwatch & gaming features including:

Smartwatch features View smartphone notifications on your wrist Send and receive messages when connected to a phone Interact with smartphone apps

Retro gaming features Download apps, games, and updates via a wireless connection to your phone Play DOS and 8-bit or 16-bit console games



Rogers says that early versions of the watch get around 2 to 4hours of battery life while playing 2D games with the FPGA engaged, but you can get up to 2 days of battery life when using the Retro Gaming Watch as a smartwatch.

There are still some things that are up in the air, including the final case design, which may depend on how much money is raised from the Kickstarter campaign. If thousands of people back the project, then the final version of the Retro Gaming Watch could have a machined steel body. If the number is in the 500+ range, then it could be injection-molded plastic. And if it’s much lower, then it’ll probably have a 3D printed case.

There’s also a chance that the final version could have additional features like shoulder buttons, a microSD card reader, heart rate monitor, or camera.

As with any crowdfunding project, there are some risks involved: backing the campaign isn’t exactly the same as pre-ordering. There’s a chance that the Retro Gaming Watch might never ship, or might not live up to its promise even if it does. But it’s certainly one of the more ambitious retro/mini gaming projects I’ve seen in a while.

Folks who don’t want to wait until November, 2024 to get their hands on one can also pledge $350 for the “Beta Tester” tier to receive a “terrible” prototype with a 3D printed case and hand-soldered development boards among other things. But they’re scheduled to arrive in March, 2024 and beta testers will also get the final version of the watch when it’s ready to ship, plus the option of buying any forthcoming prototype revisions at cost.

