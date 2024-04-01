Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Radxa ROCK 5C is a credit card-sized single-board computer with a Rockchip RK3588S2 processor, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR4x memory, and plenty of I/O options including a PCIe 2.1 interface, Gigabit Ethernet, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

It’s up for pre-order for $50 and up and begins shipping April 10th. But if you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Radxa ROCK 5C Lite starts at just $30. It’s similar in most respects, but it’s designed for tasks that don’t require a GPU… because it doesn’t have one.

That’s because the ROCK 5C Lite is powered by Rockchip’s new RK3582 processor which, like the RK3588 series processors, has a mix of ARM Cortex-A76 Performance CPU cores and Cortex-A55 Efficiency cores, and an a built-in NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features.

But the RK3582 has fewer Performance cores, a slightly lower-performance NPU, and lacks an integrated GPU, which means that while you should still be able to play 4K video and even run some tasks with 3D graphics on Lite models, you’ll have to rely on CPU power alone to do those things, so expect graphics performance to be significantly better on the Rock 5C than the Rock 5 C Lite.

Otherwise, the two new single-board computers are almost identical. One of the other differences is how much memory is included with entry-level configurations: 1GB for the Rock 5C Lite and 2GB for the Rock 5C.

Radxa ROCK 5CRadxa ROCK 5C Lite
SoCRockchip RK3588S2Rockchip RK3582
CPU4 x Cortex-A76
4 x Cortex-A55		2 x Cortex-A76
4 x Cortex-A55
GPUMali-G610 MP4
OpenGL ES 1.1, ES 2.0, ES 3.2
OpenCL 1.1, 1.2, 2.2
Vulkan 1.1, 1.2
H.265 / VP9 / AVS2 multivideo decoder up to 8K@60fps
H.264 multivideo decoder up to 8K@30fps
H.265 / H.264 multivideo encoder up to 8K@30fps		No GPU
H.265 / H.264 multivideo encoder up to 4K@60fp
NPU6 TOPS5 TOPS
RAM2GB to 32GB
LPDDR4x		1GB to 16GB
LPDDR4x
Storage1 x eMMC connector
1 x microSD card reader
1 x PCIe 2.1 x1 FPC interface (for NVMe or SATA SSD or other accessories)
Display1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x MIPI-DSI
Camera1 x 4-lane MIPI-CSI or 2 x 2-lane MIPI-CSI
USB1 x USB 3.2 Type-A OTG / Host
1 x USB 3.2 Type-A Host
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A Host
1 x USB Type-C (5V power input only)
Ethernet1 x Gigabit Ethernet (PoE optional w/PoE HAT)
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.4
Audio1 x 3.5mm audio
Other 1 x 40-pin GPU header
1 x PWM fan connector
Power Button
Power LED
User LED
RTC connector (unpopulated by default)
Antenna Connector
SoftwareRadxa OS / Ubuntu / AndroidRadxa OS / Ubuntu
Dimensions85 x 56mm
3.5″ x 2.2″
Starting price$50 (for 2GB RAM)$30 (for 1GB RAM)

