The Radxa ROCK 3B is a Pico-ITX single-board computer, meaning that it measures 100 x 72mm (3.94”x 2.83″), making it a little larger than a typical Raspberry Pi Model B-style computer, which measures 85 x 56 (3.35″ x 2.20″).

But this little computer, which is powered by a 2 GHz Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, is also compatible with some Raspberry Pi hardware thanks to a compatible 40-pin GPIO connector. It also makes use of the extra space for extra ports and connectors though, making the Rock 3B a pretty versatile little board.

For example, instead of a single Gigabit Ethernet port, the ROCK 3B has two. It also has three M.2 sockets:

1 x M.2 2280 for a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

1 x M.2 3042 for an optional 4G or 5G cellular modem (among other things)

1 x M.2 2230 for a WiFi 6

Other features include two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, eDPM connector, touch panel connector, two MIPI-DSI connectors, a MIPI-CSI connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The processor features MaliG52 graphics and an AI accelerator with up to 1 TOPS of performance. And the system supports 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, an optional eMMC module for storage, and a microSD card reader.

There’s a USB Type-C port for power and the single-board computer is designed to support 6 to 20V power supplies. There’s also a PoE (Power over Ethernet) header and an RTC connector for an optional backup battery.

The Radxa ROCK 3B supports several operating systems, including builds of Debian 11, Ubuntu 22.04, and Android 11.

Prices start at $45 for a model with 2GB of RAM (or $55GB to $75 for models with 4GB or 8GB), and the ROCK 3B is available now from Arace.

via Radxa Wiki and CNX Software

