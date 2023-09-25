Google is planning to officially launch the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones during an October 4th event, where the company may also unveil other hardware including a Pixel Watch 2.

But details about the upcoming phones have been leaking for months, and now 91mobiles and Kamila Wojciechowska have published what they say is a complete list of specs for the new phones, along with new details like the fact that Google may promise to support the phones with software updates for at least seven years.

According to Wojciechowska, the Pixel 8 is said to feature a 6.2 inch, FHD+ OLED display with up to 2,000 nits peak brightness and a support for variable screen refresh rates ranging from 60 Hz to 120 Hz. The phone will have 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and it will be powered by a 4,575 mAh battery with support for 18-watt wireless charging and 27-watt wired charging.

The Pixel 8 Pro, meanwhile, is expected to have a 6.7 inch LTPOP OLED display with 1 Hz to 120 Hz refresh rate support and up to 2,400 nits peak brightness. It will have 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for customers in the US (or up to 512GB for those in other countries). And the larger phone is expected to have a 5,050 mAh battery, 23W wireless charging support, and 30W wired charging.

Both phones are expected to have the same Google Tensor G3 processor, support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC, and under-display fingerprint sensors, support for face recognition, and IP68 water and dust resistance ratings.

As usual, Google is emphasizing its photo and video features as a distinguishing factor for the upcoming phones, with a mix of high-quality cameras and computational photography effects enabled by software and the Tensor G3’s hardware-accelerated AI features. But if you want optical zoom, you’ll still have to opt for the bigger, pricier Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 series cameras Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Rear 50MP wide-angle

12MP ultra wide-angle (with macro focus)

Super Res Zoom up to 8x (software-based) 50MP wide-angle

48MP ultra wide-angle (with macro focus)

48MP telephoto (5X)

Up to 30x hybrid zoom (telephoto + Super Res Zoom) Front 10.5MP w/Dual Phase Detection

Wojciechowska has also posted leaked promotional materials that show off the features of each phone, as well as their starting prices, with the Pixel 8 expected to sell for $699 and up, while the Pixel 8 Pro will start at $899.

I wasn’t really going to do this today, but someone claims they know the prices of the Pixel 8 series in the US, which isn’t really true, so here it is- The Pixel 8 series pricing in the US from the most credible source there is – Google themselves. pic.twitter.com/t0dv4YtMl5 — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 24, 2023

since the fun with the Pixel 8 series is basically over anyway… here are the google store pages of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro (P8P 1/2) pic.twitter.com/kcWIGF1iTu — kamila 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) September 25, 2023

