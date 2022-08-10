Most wireless carriers track your cellphone usage by keeping tying your location and data use to your phone’s unique ISMI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) number. But a new privacy-first wireless carrier is doing things differently.

INVISV’s new PGPP (Pretty Good Phone Privacy) not only doesn’t track your data usage… it’s designed to make it difficult for the carrier to do so even if it tried. PGPP is available in beta today with support for smartphones running Android 10 and higher.

In a nutshell, PGPP has a few tricks up its sleeve. The first is that the carrier has a system that allows it to know that you’re using its service (so they can send you a bill) without knowing your phone’s IMSI number. The second is that your IMSI can be changed multiple times per month for added security. And the third is that the company’s Relay privacy system keeps the carrier and websites you visit from seeing your IP address or other information that could be used to track you.

In a nutshell, when you use Relay to visit a website or use an app, your phone will send an encrypted signal to INVISV, which will then pass that request along to a second relay point which is operated by the Fastly, a content delivery network. This has the effect of separating your IP address from your data traffic, with neither INVISV nor Fastly having all the information required to know which data was sent to which phone.

Customers who just want the Fastly service can download and install the PGPP Beta app and pay $5 per month to use it with their existing cellular network.

But if you want to go all-in on the PGPP network, you have two options:

Mobile Pro ($90/month) with 30 random IMSI changes per month and unlimited high-speed mobile data in the US, EU, and select other countries including the UK

Mobile Core ($40/month) with 8 random IMSI changes per month and 300MB/day or 9GB/month high-speed data (rate limited to 256 Kbps after daily limit is reached) mobile data in the US, EU, and select other countries including the UK

There are a few things to keep in mind before signing up though. One is that you’ll need a phone with eSIM support, as the only way to sign up for the service right now is by installing an Android app and then using that app to purchase a data plan.

Perhaps more importantly though, PGPP only supports mobile data. It does not support phone calls or SMS. While that might be a big problem for folks who are already using secure, private communication apps like Signal, if you want to use your phone for actual phone calls or old-school text messaging, then you might want to stick with your current plan.

You can find more details about PGPP at the INVISV website.

via Wired