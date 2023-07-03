Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Orange Pi Zero 3 is a single-board computer that measures 55 x 50mm (2.2″ x 2″), but which is a versatile little device capable of running a range of operating systems including Android 12, Debian 12, and Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

At first glance, the little computer board looks a lot like the three-year-old Orange Pi Zero 2, but the new model has an updated design, a slightly smaller body, and a newer processor (with nearly identical performance). It also supports up to four times more memory. The Orange Pi Zero 3 is available now from AliExpress and Amazon, with prices ranging from $15 to $29.

The starting price will get you a model with 1GB of LPDDR4 memory from AliExpress, but you can also pick up a 4GB model from AliExpress for $25. Amazon charges a few dollars more, but offers better customer service and also offers more configuration options, including models with 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM.

All versions of the little computer feature use a microSD card for storage and feature a Gigabit Ethernet port, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, a USB 2.0 Type-A port and a USB Type-C port for power (the system supports 5V/3A power supplies).

There’s also a micro HDMI 2.0 port for audio and video output, and 26-pin and 13-pin GPIO headers that can be used for up to two more USB 2.0 connections, I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIO as well as for video out or an IR receiver.

At the heart of the system is an Allwinner H618 processor, which is a 1.5 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics. It’s nearly identical to the Allwinner H616 chip used in the previous-gen Orange Pi Zero, but CNX Software notes that the new chip supports Android 12 software, while the H616 tops out at Android 10.

It also looks like the H618 has 1MB of L2 cache, which is twice as much as the H616, but it’s unclear how much difference this makes in real-world performance.

via CNX Software

