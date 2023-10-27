Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro is a 10.3 inch tablet with an E Ink Kaleido 3 color display, support for pen and keyboard input, a 16MP rear camera, and Android-based software that lets you use the device for reading, taking notes, or running a large number of third-party apps.
In other words, it’s a lot like the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C that was released earlier this year. But the new model has a faster processor, more memory, a newer operating system, and a keyboard with a built-in trackpad.
Considering that the “Pro” model costs just $50 more than the original, those seem like some decent upgrades. But there is at least one down side: the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro has a smaller battery than the non-Pro model.
That does make the new model a little thinner and lighter, but the difference is negligible. The company doesn’t make any claims about battery life for either model, so it’s possible that the new processor brings efficiency improvements to help offset the lower battery capacity, but we may have to wait for real-world reviews before we can draw any conclusions about the impact of the smaller battery.
It’s also worth keeping in mind that neither device is cheap, with the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C selling for $600 while the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro goes for $650. Those prices include a pressure-sensitive stylus, but you’ll have to pay extra if you want the optional keyboard.
Here’s a breakdown of specs for each model:
|Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C Pro
|Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra C
|Display
|10.3 inches
E Ink Carta 1200 / Kaleido 3
Greyscale (16 shades of grey): 2480 x 1860 pixels (300 ppi)
Color (4096 colors): 1239 x 930 pixels (150 ppi)
Front-light with adjustable color temperature
Capacitive touchscreen
Stylus support
|Processor
|2.8 GHz octa-core
|2 GHz octa-core
|RAM
|6GB LPDDR4X
|4GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Battery
|4600 mAh
|6300 mAh
|Keyboard
|BOOX Magnetic Keyboard with Trackpad
|BOOX Magnetic Keyboard (w/o Trackpad)
|Stylus
|BOOX Stylus (4096 levels of pressure sensitivity)
Magnetic
|Camera
|16MP rear (with LED flash)
|Sensors
|G-sensor for automatic screen rotation
|Ports
|USB-C OTG
microSD card reader
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Dual microphones
|Dimensions
|225 x 184.5 x 6.6mm
|225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm
|Weight
|450 grams
|480 grams
|Price
|$650 (tablet)
$150 (keyboard)
|$600 (tablet)
$110 (keyboard)
via Kit Betts-Masters (YouTube) and The eBook Reader