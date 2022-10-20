Onyx BOOX has unveiled four new E Ink devices for the Chinese market, although they’ll most likely make their way to international markets soon.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf2 is a thin and light eReader with a 7 inch display. The Onyx BOOX Nova 5 is a 7.8 inch model with pen support. And the Onyx BOOX Note X2 and Onyx BOOX Tab 10 are basically a 10.3 inch tablets with E Ink displays.

Here’s an overview of some key features for the new Onyx BOOX line of devices:

Leaf2 Nova 5 Note X2 Tab 10 Display 7 inches

1680 x 1264 pixels

E Ink Carts 1200

300 ppi

Glass 7.8 inches

1872 x 1404 pixels

300 ppi

Glass 10.3 inches

1872 x1404 pixels

227 ppi

Glass 10.3 inches

1872 x1404 pixels

227 ppi

Glass Input Touch Touch & pen input

BOOX Pen Plus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity) Touch & pen input

BOOX Pen Plus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity) Touch & pen input

BOOX Pen2 magnetic pen with eraser (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)

Optional detachable keyboard Processor 2 Ghz Qualcomm 2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core 2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core 2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core RAM 2GB LPDDR4X 3GB LPDDR4X 4GB LPDDR4X 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB eMMC 5.1

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) 32GB UFS

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) 128GB eMMC 5.1

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) 128GB UFS

microSD card reader (up to 512GB) OS Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 Wireless Dual-band WiFi

BT 5.0 Dual-band WiFi

BT 5.0 Dual-band WiFi

BT 5.0 Dual-band WiFi

BT 5.0 G-sensor Yes ? Yes Yes Audio Stereo speakers

Microphone Stereo speakers

Microphone Stereo speakers

Microphone Stereo speakers

Microphone Security None None None Fingerprint reader (in power button) Buttons Power

Page Turn Power

Page Turn Power Power Ports USB Type-C (OTG) USB Type-C (OTG) USB Type-C (OTG) USB Type-C (OTG) Battery 2,000 mAh 2,000 mAh 3700 mAh 6300 mAh Dimensions 155.6 x 136.6 x 6mm 183.1 x 144.6 x 6.75mm 227 x 186.5 x 6.7mm 225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm Weight 180 grams 240 grams 395 grams 470 grams Price 1580 CNY (1480 during pre-orders)

~ $220 / $205 2180 CNY (1999 during pre-orders)

~ $300 / $280 2689 CNY (2499 during pre-orders)

~ $370 / $350 3580 CNY (3380 during pre-orders)

~ $500 / $470

Note that the prices listed are for the Chinese market. The tablets and eReaders could cost more if and when they hit global markets.

via MobileRead, Bilbili, and Weibo