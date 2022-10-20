Onyx BOOX has unveiled four new E Ink devices for the Chinese market, although they’ll most likely make their way to international markets soon.

The Onyx BOOX Leaf2 is a thin and light eReader with a 7 inch display. The Onyx BOOX Nova 5 is a 7.8 inch model with pen support. And the Onyx BOOX Note X2 and Onyx BOOX Tab 10 are basically a 10.3 inch tablets with E Ink displays.

Here’s an overview of some key features for the new Onyx BOOX line of devices:

Leaf2Nova 5Note X2Tab 10
Display7 inches
1680 x 1264 pixels
E Ink Carts 1200
300 ppi
Glass		7.8 inches
1872 x 1404 pixels
300 ppi
Glass		10.3 inches
1872  x1404 pixels
227 ppi
Glass		10.3 inches
1872  x1404 pixels
227 ppi
Glass
InputTouchTouch & pen input
BOOX Pen Plus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)		Touch & pen input
BOOX Pen Plus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)		Touch & pen input
BOOX Pen2 magnetic pen with eraser (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
Optional detachable keyboard
Processor2 Ghz Qualcomm2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core
RAM2GB LPDDR4X3GB LPDDR4X4GB LPDDR4X4GB LPDDR4X
Storage64GB eMMC 5.1
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)		32GB UFS
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)		128GB eMMC 5.1
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)		128GB UFS
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
OSAndroid 11Android 11Android 11Android 11
WirelessDual-band WiFi
BT 5.0		Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0		Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0		Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0
G-sensorYes?YesYes
AudioStereo speakers
Microphone		Stereo speakers
Microphone		Stereo speakers
Microphone		Stereo speakers
Microphone
SecurityNoneNoneNoneFingerprint reader (in power button)
ButtonsPower
Page Turn		Power
Page Turn		PowerPower
PortsUSB Type-C (OTG)USB Type-C (OTG)USB Type-C (OTG)USB Type-C (OTG)
Battery2,000 mAh2,000 mAh3700 mAh6300 mAh
Dimensions155.6 x 136.6 x 6mm183.1 x 144.6 x 6.75mm227 x 186.5 x 6.7mm225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm
Weight180 grams240 grams395 grams470 grams
Price1580 CNY (1480 during pre-orders)
~ $220 / $205		2180 CNY (1999 during pre-orders)
~ $300 / $280		2689 CNY (2499 during pre-orders)
~ $370 / $350		3580 CNY (3380 during pre-orders)
~ $500 / $470

Note that the prices listed are for the Chinese market. The tablets and eReaders could cost more if and when they hit global markets.

via MobileRead, Bilbili, and Weibo

