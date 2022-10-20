Onyx BOOX has unveiled four new E Ink devices for the Chinese market, although they’ll most likely make their way to international markets soon.
The Onyx BOOX Leaf2 is a thin and light eReader with a 7 inch display. The Onyx BOOX Nova 5 is a 7.8 inch model with pen support. And the Onyx BOOX Note X2 and Onyx BOOX Tab 10 are basically a 10.3 inch tablets with E Ink displays.
Here’s an overview of some key features for the new Onyx BOOX line of devices:
|Leaf2
|Nova 5
|Note X2
|Tab 10
|Display
|7 inches
1680 x 1264 pixels
E Ink Carts 1200
300 ppi
Glass
|7.8 inches
1872 x 1404 pixels
300 ppi
Glass
|10.3 inches
1872 x1404 pixels
227 ppi
Glass
|10.3 inches
1872 x1404 pixels
227 ppi
Glass
|Input
|Touch
|Touch & pen input
BOOX Pen Plus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
|Touch & pen input
BOOX Pen Plus (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
|Touch & pen input
BOOX Pen2 magnetic pen with eraser (4096 levels pressure sensitivity)
Optional detachable keyboard
|Processor
|2 Ghz Qualcomm
|2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core
|2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core
|2 GHz Qualcomm octa-core
|RAM
|2GB LPDDR4X
|3GB LPDDR4X
|4GB LPDDR4X
|4GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|64GB eMMC 5.1
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
|32GB UFS
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
|128GB eMMC 5.1
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
|128GB UFS
microSD card reader (up to 512GB)
|OS
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Wireless
|Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0
|Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0
|Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0
|Dual-band WiFi
BT 5.0
|G-sensor
|Yes
|?
|Yes
|Yes
|Audio
|Stereo speakers
Microphone
|Stereo speakers
Microphone
|Stereo speakers
Microphone
|Stereo speakers
Microphone
|Security
|None
|None
|None
|Fingerprint reader (in power button)
|Buttons
|Power
Page Turn
|Power
Page Turn
|Power
|Power
|Ports
|USB Type-C (OTG)
|USB Type-C (OTG)
|USB Type-C (OTG)
|USB Type-C (OTG)
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
|2,000 mAh
|3700 mAh
|6300 mAh
|Dimensions
|155.6 x 136.6 x 6mm
|183.1 x 144.6 x 6.75mm
|227 x 186.5 x 6.7mm
|225 x 184.5 x 6.7mm
|Weight
|180 grams
|240 grams
|395 grams
|470 grams
|Price
|1580 CNY (1480 during pre-orders)
~ $220 / $205
|2180 CNY (1999 during pre-orders)
~ $300 / $280
|2689 CNY (2499 during pre-orders)
~ $370 / $350
|3580 CNY (3380 during pre-orders)
~ $500 / $470
Note that the prices listed are for the Chinese market. The tablets and eReaders could cost more if and when they hit global markets.
via MobileRead, Bilbili, and Weibo