StarFive’s VisionFive single-board computers are compact PCs powered by RISC-V processors. Aimed at developers, the first model launched last year with a dual-core processor, while a second-gen version with a quad-core chip and other upgrades is expected to be announced August 23, 2022.

Aimed at developers that want to get their feet wet working with RISC-V architecture, when the board first launched late last year it supported Fedora Linux, Yocto, Buildroot, FreeRTOS, and Zephyr. Now you can also run Ubuntu on VisionFive boards.

Canonical has released an image of Ubuntu Server 22.04.1 that’s compatible with VisionFive boards, making them the latest RISC-V single-board PC to be supported by the popular GNU/Linux distribution (Others include the Allwinner Nezha and SiFive HiFive Unmatched boards).

You can find downloads for all of the official RISC-V builds of Ubuntu at the Ubuntu download site. There are some known issues though: the default xfce4 desktop environment runs slowly unless you employ a workaround described in an Ubuntu forum post, and there are issues with shutting down the computer.

The VisionFive V1 board measures 3.9″ x 2.8″ and features a StarFive JH700 processor with two 1.5 GHz SiFive U74 RISC-V CPU cores plus 8GB of LPDDR RAM, a microSD card storage, and HDMI 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and audio ports, plus a USB Type-C port for power and a 40-pin GPIO connector.

It supports WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 and also has MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI connectors for displays and cameras.

The new VisionFive V2 is expected to have a StarFive JH7110 quad-core processor, 3D graphics support, an HDMI 2.0 port, and support for PCIe 2.0 x2. It’s not exactly going to be a speed demon, but it should be a significant step up over the original.

via Canonical and StarFive