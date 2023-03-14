Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Netgear’s Nighthawk RS700 is the company’s first wireless router to support the WiFi 7 standard (which hasn’t actually been approved yet, but should be soon). Among other things, this tri-band router supports speeds up to 19 Gbps, covers areas up to 3,500 square feet, and allows up to 200 devices to connect to your network at once.

But it’s also way more expensive than most WiFi routers marketed toward home users. It’s up for pre-order for $700 and the Nighthawk RS700 is expected to ship to customers in the second quarter of 2023.

Is it worth it? Maybe in the long run. But at launch you’ll probably be hard-pressed to find PCs, phones, or other devices that can take advantage of the speed. And I suspect that folks who wait a little while will be able to find much cheaper (if less powerful) options.

But the Nighthawk RS700 isn’t supposed to be cheap. It’s supposed to be powerful.

The tri-band router designed for high-speed, high-bandwidth, low-latency connections, enabling users to stream 8K video, VR applications, and other run other demanding applications.

In addition to WiFi 7, the router is backward compatible with earlier standards. So you should be able to use your existing laptops, smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices with the router even if they only support WiFi 4, 5, or 6 capabilities. You just won’t get all the benefits of WiFi 7.

The router also supports mesh networking if you want to pair the RS700 with other Netgear Nighhthawk mesh-compatible devices. And there’s support for high-speed wired networking as well, thanks to a 10 GbE Ethernet port and four Gigabit Ethernet ports.

But again, $700 is a lot to pay for a single router… even if it will likely be future-proof enough that you’re unlikely to need a replacement in the next 5-6 years. TP-Link’s BE24000 quad-band WiFi 7 router has a similarly steep price.

I suspect we’ll start to see mainstream WiFi 7 routers hit the market in the coming months and years, probably after the WiFi 7 standard is finalized and starts to become more widely adopted.

