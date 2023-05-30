MSI is showcasing some of its upcoming laptops, desktops, and other products at the Computex trade show in Taiwan this week, and one eye-catching new computer from the company is the latest MSI Prestige 16.

It’s a notebook with a roomy 16 inch display and powerful hardware, including NVIDIA GeForce 40 series graphics and what’s probably 14th-gen Intel Core “Meteor Lake” processor. But the Prestige 16 weighs just 1.5kg (about 3.3 pounds), making it surprisingly light for a laptop with those features… well, sort of surprisingly.

The truth is that we’re seeing a growing number of PC makers cram this kind of horsepower into thin and light laptops, thanks to updates from chip makers like Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD that make it easier to offer sufficient cooling in a compact design.

But MSI notes that it also uses a magnesium aluminum alloy chassis in order to reduce the weight of the laptop while still using durable materials.

The company hasn’t provided many more details about the upcoming Prestige 16 laptop, but according to a press release, it comes with a 140W USB-C charger. And when NotebookCheck got a chance to spend some time with the laptop at Computex, they noticed that it appears to have an unannounced 22-thread Intel processor, suggesting that it’ll ship with a 14th-gen processor based on Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture (because there are no 13th-gen or earlier laptop chips with 22 threads).

Other features include two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, and an SD card reader. There’s also a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button. And the laptop’s display can be opened to a 140 degree angle.

MSI says the laptop will be available with NVIDIA Studio certified drivers, suggesting that the discrete GPU is meant more for content creation than gaming, although it should be able to handle both.

