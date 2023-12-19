Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Intel’s new Meteor Lake chips are designed for laptops, mini PCs, and other small computers. But the new MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo may be one of the thinnest, lightest Meteor Lake laptops announced to date.

It measures just 16.9mm (0.67 inches) thick and weighs just 990 grams (2.2 pounds), but supports up to an Intel Core 7 Ultra 155H processor and features a 13.3 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED display plus a 75 Wh battery. The MSI Prestige 13 AI Evo is available for pre-order from Newegg for $1049 and up, and it should be available from that store (and others) starting December 28, 2023.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe SSD. But you can also pick up a Core Ultra 7-155H/16GB/1TB model for $1299.

Both versions feature user-upgradeable storage (but not memory), Intel Killer BE1750 wireless with support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, stereo 2W speakers, 3 microphones, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

Other features include 1080p IR webcam with support for Windows Hello-compatible face recognition, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 65W USB-C power supply.

According to the official spec sheet, the computer supports up to 32GB of onboard memory, but so far retailers don’t appear to taking orders for configurations with that much memory yet.

Folks looking for a bigger, more powerful thin and light computer can also opt for the new MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo, which has a 16 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 9 185H processor options.

It also supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 onboard memory, and two NVMe slots for PCIe Gen 4 x4 SSDs. It measures 19mm (0.75 inches) thick and has a starting weight of 1.5 kg (3.3 pounds) despite having a sizable 99.9 WHr battery.

