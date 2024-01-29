Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MSI Claw is the first handheld gaming PC from a major computer company to feature an Intel Meteor Lake processor. But when MSI first unveiled the handheld earlier this month, the company old said that it would be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor.

Now we know what you get for the $700 starting price… and how much more you’ll have to pay for a higher-performance chip. MSI has posted some details on the MSI Store website.

The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor, but it only costs $50 more to upgrade to Core 7 Ultra chip that should deliver at least a modest boost in CPU and graphics performance.

Here are the three prices/configurations that MSI will offer at launch:

Claw A1M-050USClaw A1M-051USClaw A1M-052US
Price$800$750$700
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 155HIntel Core Ultra 5 135H
GPU Intel Arc
8 Xe cores
Up to 2.25 GHz		Intel Arc
7 Xe cores
Up to 2.2 GHz
CPU cores / threads16 / 22
(6P + 8E + 2LP-E)		14 / 16
(4P + 8E + 2 LP-E)
P-Core max turbo4.8 GHz4.6 GHz
E-Core max turbo3.8 GHz3.6 GHz
LP-E Core max turbo2.5 GHz2.5 GHz
Display7 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
120 Hz
IPS
Touchscreen
RAM16GB
LPDDR5
Storage1TB
M.2 2230
PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe		512GB
M.2 2230
PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe
WirelessIntel Killer BE
WiFi 7
BT 5.3
 Audio2 x 2W Speakers
1 x 3.5mm audio
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C
1 x microSD card reader
1 x 3.5mm audio
Battery53 Wh
Charging65W USB-C power adapter
Dimensions11.57″ x 4.6″ x 0.83″
Weight1.44 lbs

One thing to keep in mind is that the MSI product page for the Claw says the system has LPDDR5-6400 memory, while the MSI Store page shows LPDDR5-4800 memory. It’s unclear at the moment which is accurate, or if there are any other discrepancies, so it might be best to take the specs listed above with a grain of salt until MSI’s first handheld gaming PC begins shipping.

  1. As someone who is interested in using a handheld like this as a desktop-replacement (that can also be used portably), I’ve been on the fence about the ROG Ally, mostly because of how janky the whole thing appears to be, based on reviews and comments I’ve read. The XG Mobile eGPU interface and drivers seem to be very problematic, and the overall experience seems poorly refined.

    Another problem is the poor selection of eGPUs for the Ally. Asus is currently only making their 4090 model. It seems the previous models were discontinued. So the only option is to buy a $2000 GPU that doesn’t even suit the performance of the Ally.

    If MSI offers a better experience, and a better eGPU interface (USB4, or Occulink), I would seriously consider getting one.

  2. This is a tough sell when performance of the device should, in theory, land near the Z1 Extreme in the Asus ROG Ally, which is on sale for $100 less. Aside from the Intel chip here, they two devices are very similar spec-wise. MSI is going to really have to knock this out of the park in performance, battery, and polish while at the same time making up for deficiencies like no VRR. I’ll reserve my judgement until we see reviews but I’m skeptical they can do it.

