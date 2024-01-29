Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MSI Claw is the first handheld gaming PC from a major computer company to feature an Intel Meteor Lake processor. But when MSI first unveiled the handheld earlier this month, the company old said that it would be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor.

Now we know what you get for the $700 starting price… and how much more you’ll have to pay for a higher-performance chip. MSI has posted some details on the MSI Store website.

The starting price will get you a model with an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor, but it only costs $50 more to upgrade to Core 7 Ultra chip that should deliver at least a modest boost in CPU and graphics performance.

Here are the three prices/configurations that MSI will offer at launch:

Claw A1M-050US Claw A1M-051US Claw A1M-052US Price $800 $750 $700 Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Intel Core Ultra 5 135H GPU Intel Arc

8 Xe cores

Up to 2.25 GHz Intel Arc

7 Xe cores

Up to 2.2 GHz CPU cores / threads 16 / 22

(6P + 8E + 2LP-E) 14 / 16

(4P + 8E + 2 LP-E) P-Core max turbo 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz E-Core max turbo 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz LP-E Core max turbo 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Display 7 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz

IPS

Touchscreen RAM 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage 1TB

M.2 2230

PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe 512GB

M.2 2230

PCIe Gen 4 x4 NVMe Wireless Intel Killer BE

WiFi 7

BT 5.3 Audio 2 x 2W Speakers

1 x 3.5mm audio Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio Battery 53 Wh Charging 65W USB-C power adapter Dimensions 11.57″ x 4.6″ x 0.83″ Weight 1.44 lbs

One thing to keep in mind is that the MSI product page for the Claw says the system has LPDDR5-6400 memory, while the MSI Store page shows LPDDR5-4800 memory. It’s unclear at the moment which is accurate, or if there are any other discrepancies, so it might be best to take the specs listed above with a grain of salt until MSI’s first handheld gaming PC begins shipping.

via The Verge

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.