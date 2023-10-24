Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Lenovo subsidiary Motorola is showing off several concepts for new hardware and software at Lenovo Tech World ’23. Among other things, there are AI-enhanced apps for using your phone’s camera as a document scanner, summarizing text on a website, or blurring sensitive info in a screenshot (without the need to tell the app which info to blur).

But everybody has new AI features to show these days. One thing Motorola is showing off that’s truly unusual us an “adaptive display concept” that basically allows a smartphone with a foldable display to become a smartwatch when wrapped around your wrist.

Motorola says the concept has a flexible 6.9 inch FHD+ pOLED display “that can be bent and shaped into different forms depending on users’ needs.

For example, you can use it as a phone when unfolded. Bend it around your wrist and it becomes a watch. Or bend it so that it stands up like a tent and you can use it to snap selfies or participate in video calls without the need to hold your phone.

Motorola says in standing position, you effectively get a 4.6 inch display. And when on your wrist, you get “a similar experience to the external display on the motorola razr+,” which means you can view notifications, widgets, or other apps including video players, media playback controls, or even a keyboard for responding to messages.

Is this a practice use of foldable display technology? I have no idea. But it’s certainly something that stands out from many of the other foldable phones already on the market.

I suspect Motorola is showing off the concept both as a way of demonstrating that it’s thinking outside the box and as a way to gauge interest before deciding whether to incorporate these designs into a real product that you might be able to buy one day.

