The Moto G Stylus 5G is a mid-range smartphone with stylus support that costs a lot less than some other stylus-enabled phones. And this year’s model brings a few key upgrades over the 2023 version.
Motorola says the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an updated stylus experience with “reduced latency for a smoother experience, simplified note-taking, and a new UI to easily access stylus features.” The new model also adds support for wireless charging, faster wired charging, and more memory than its predecessor. And the display is now a pOLED screen rather than an LTPS LCD display. But the $400 price tag remains the same… sort of.
That’s the launch price for both this year’s model and last year’s version. But the previous model is a year old at this point, so it’s unsurprisingly on sale at a discount: you can pick up a Moto G 5 (2023) for $250 right now.
And the old model shares a bunch of features with the updated version: both have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processors, 256GB of storage, and a microSD card reader with support for up to 2TB of removable storage. Both models also have headphone jacks, 5,000 mAh batteries, and stereo speakers.
But folks willing to pay a little more for the new model should get that better stylus experience, along with a few other small upgrades including an updated camera system.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for both phones:
|Moto G Stylus (2024)
|Moto G Stylus (2023)
|Display
|6.7 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
395 ppi
20:9 aspect ratio
pOLED
2.5D glass
120 Hz refresh rate
240 Hz touch sampling rate
1200 nits peak brightness
92.38 % screen-to-body ratio
Gorilla Glass 3
|6.6 inches
2400 x 1080 pixels
20:9 aspect ratio
LTPS
120 Hz refresh rate
92.42% screen-to-body ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|Storage
|256GB
microSD card reader (up to 2TB)
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|30W (wired)
15W (wireless)
|20W (wired)
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
BT 5.1
NFC
5G Sub-6 Ghz
4G LTE
Dual SIM (1 nano SIM + eSIM)
|WiFi 5
BT 5.1
NFC
5GB Sub-6 GHz
4G LTE
Single SIM (Nano SIM + microSD card)
|Ports
|1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|1 x USB 2.0 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Security
|On-screen fingerprint reader
Face Unlock
|Fingerprint (in power button)
|Sensors
|Hall/Magnet for Stylus
Proximity
Ambient Light
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
SAR Sensor
Magnetometer (e-Compass)
Barometer
|Proximity
Ambient Light
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
SAR sensor
Magnetometer (e-Compass)
Barometer
|Cameras (rear)
|50MP primary (w/OIS)
13MP ultrawide (120 degrees with Macro vision support)
|50MP primary
8MP ultrawide with Macro Vision & Depth
|Camera (front)
|32MP
|16MP
|Audio
|Stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos)
2 microphones
3.5mm audio jack
|OS (at launch)
|Android 14
|Android 13
|Materials
|Vegan Leather back
Water repellent design (IP52)
|Plastic body
Water repellent design
|Dimensions
|162.56 x 74.75 x 8.3mm
|162.8 x 73.8 x 9.2mm
|Weight
|190 grams
|202 grams
|Price
|$400
|$400 (at launch)
$250 (at time of publication)
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) should be available from Motorola and Amazon starting May 30, 2024. It will also be available from US wireless carriers in the coming weeks. Customers in Canada will be able to pick one up for $500 CAD.
