The Moto G Stylus 5G is a mid-range smartphone with stylus support that costs a lot less than some other stylus-enabled phones. And this year’s model brings a few key upgrades over the 2023 version.

Motorola says the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) features an updated stylus experience with “reduced latency for a smoother experience, simplified note-taking, and a new UI to easily access stylus features.” The new model also adds support for wireless charging, faster wired charging, and more memory than its predecessor. And the display is now a pOLED screen rather than an LTPS LCD display. But the $400 price tag remains the same… sort of.

That’s the launch price for both this year’s model and last year’s version. But the previous model is a year old at this point, so it’s unsurprisingly on sale at a discount: you can pick up a Moto G 5 (2023) for $250 right now.

And the old model shares a bunch of features with the updated version: both have Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processors, 256GB of storage, and a microSD card reader with support for up to 2TB of removable storage. Both models also have headphone jacks, 5,000 mAh batteries, and stereo speakers.

But folks willing to pay a little more for the new model should get that better stylus experience, along with a few other small upgrades including an updated camera system.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for both phones:

Moto G Stylus (2024) Moto G Stylus (2023) Display 6.7 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

395 ppi

20:9 aspect ratio

pOLED

2.5D glass

120 Hz refresh rate

240 Hz touch sampling rate

1200 nits peak brightness

92.38 % screen-to-body ratio

Gorilla Glass 3 6.6 inches

2400 x 1080 pixels

20:9 aspect ratio

LTPS

120 Hz refresh rate

92.42% screen-to-body ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 256GB

microSD card reader (up to 2TB) Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 30W (wired)

15W (wireless) 20W (wired) Wireless WiFi 5

BT 5.1

NFC

5G Sub-6 Ghz

4G LTE

Dual SIM (1 nano SIM + eSIM) WiFi 5

BT 5.1

NFC

5GB Sub-6 GHz

4G LTE

Single SIM (Nano SIM + microSD card) Ports 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Security On-screen fingerprint reader

Face Unlock Fingerprint (in power button) Sensors Hall/Magnet for Stylus

Proximity

Ambient Light

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

SAR Sensor

Magnetometer (e-Compass)

Barometer Proximity

Ambient Light

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

SAR sensor

Magnetometer (e-Compass)

Barometer Cameras (rear) 50MP primary (w/OIS)

13MP ultrawide (120 degrees with Macro vision support) 50MP primary

8MP ultrawide with Macro Vision & Depth Camera (front) 32MP 16MP Audio Stereo speakers (Dolby Atmos)

2 microphones

3.5mm audio jack OS (at launch) Android 14 Android 13 Materials Vegan Leather back

Water repellent design (IP52) Plastic body

Water repellent design Dimensions 162.56 x 74.75 x 8.3mm 162.8 x 73.8 x 9.2mm Weight 190 grams 202 grams Price $400 $400 (at launch)

$250 (at time of publication)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) should be available from Motorola and Amazon starting May 30, 2024. It will also be available from US wireless carriers in the coming weeks. Customers in Canada will be able to pick one up for $500 CAD.

