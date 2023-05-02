Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Motorola is probably better known these days for its budget and mid-range phones than its flagships. But the company is making another play for the flagship space with the the new Motorola Edge+ featuring a 6.7 inch 2400 x 1080 pixel pOLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and other premium features.

But that doesn’t mean Motorola is giving up on budget devices. The Motorola Edge+ will sell for $800 when it goes on sale later this month, but the new Moto G5 (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023) are also coming in May with prices starting at $250 and $200, respectively.

Motorola Edge+

The Motorola Edge+ justifies its higher price tag with a speedy processor, a high-quality display, and features like an IP68 water resistance rating, 8GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 512GB of storage.

The phone also has a camera system that includes a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 12MP telephoto camera for 2X zoom. Users can record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second or 8K video at 30 fps.

Motorola also equipped the phone with a 60MP front-facing camera that uses quad-pixel technology allowing you to save 15MP pictures that capture more light.

Other features include a USB 3.2 Type-C port with support for video output, a 5,100 mAh battery, support for 68W fast charging (wired), 15W wireless charging, and 5W wireless power sharing. The phone has an on-screen fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with Android 13 and Motorola says it will receive major operating system updates for at least three years and bi-monthly security updates for at least four.

The phone also supports Motorola’s Ready For software, which allows you to pair the phone with a PC to copy data between devices, view your smartphone apps on your PC, or use the phone’s camera as a PC webcam, among other things.

Motorola says the new Edge+ goes up for pre-order May 19th, 2023 and it should be available in stores starting May 25.

Moto G5 (2023) and Moto G Stylus (2023)

The new Moto G Stylus is coming May 5 for $200 and up, while the Moto G5 (2023) launches May 25 for $250 and up.

While the names would seem to suggest that the key differences between these phones is that one comes with a stylus, that’s actually just the tip of the iceberg. Sure, both phones have 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD displays, 4GB of RAM and 5,000 mAh batteries, but we’re looking at different processors, storage, cameras, display refresh rates, and more.

Moto G5 Moto G 5 Stylus Display 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

120 Hz

IPS LCD 6.5 inches

1600 x 720 pixels

90 Hz IPS LCD Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 MediaTek Helio G85 Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) 64GB

microSD card reader (up to 1TB) Cameras 48MP (primary)

2MP (macro)

8MP (front) 50MP (primary)

2MP (macro)

8MP (front) Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones

3.5mm audio jack Wireless 5G NR

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 4G LTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headset Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 15W (wired) Security Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 164 x 75 x 8mm 163 x 74 x 9mm Weight 189 grams 195 grams Price $250 $200

