The MINISFORUM HX200G is a compact desktop computer with the guts of a gaming laptop.

Unveiled at CES 2024, the little computer features a AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX 16-core, 32-thread processor and a AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU with 32 RDNA 3 compute units.

While the 7945HX processor has a default 55 watt TDP, MINISFORUM says the HX200G has enough cooling power to allow that chip to use up to 85 watts while the GPU consumes up to 120 watts of power. That’s possible thanks to a combination four fans and application of liquid metal

The MINISFORUM HX200G is also one of the first mini PCs announced to feature support for PCIe Gen 5 solid state storage, and the little computer has two RGB backlit panels for decoration because… gaming, I guess.

MINISFORUM hasn’t announced pricing or other detailed specs yet, but promotional pictures show the system has at least one USB-C port and one USB-A port on the front, along with an audio jack, power button, a large vent, and what looks like a microphone array.

