Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 line of tablets come with a choice of Intel or Qualcomm processors, which means customers have a choice of picking up a model with an x86 chip for the best performance and compatibility with existing apps or an ARM-based chip for longer battery life and optional support for 5G.

Now it looks like Microsoft could bring similar choices to its entry-level Surface Go line of tablets. According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft plans to offer two versions of the upcoming Surface Go 4: one will have a processor based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c chip, while the other will have an Intel processor.

Windows Central’s Zac Bowden says his sources tell him that the new model will be about the same size as the previous-gen Surface Go 4, which means we can probably expect it to keep the 10.5 inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and support for accessories including a detachable keyboard and Surface Pen.

Bowden says the Snapdragon-powered model is expected to offer performance that’s on-par with the Surface Go 3, while delivering better battery life. But I suspect that performance will vary depending on what apps you’re using, since apps that are compiled to run natively on ARM tend to perform much better on Windows on ARM than software designed for x86 chips.

There’s no word on which specific chips Microsoft will tap for the Intel-powered model.

According to Bowden, Microsoft also plans to take a page out of Apple’s playbook for its higher-performance Surface Pro tablets by offering a choice of two screen sizes. In addition to the usual 13 inch Surface Pro, we could see a new 11 inch model this year.

That new model will be nearly the same size as the Surface Go, but significantly more powerful thanks to a faster processor. It’s also expected to have a 120 Hz display and other premium features to go with its premium price tag. Pricing for the new tablets hasn’t been revealed yet, but the current-gen Surface Go 3 has a starting price of $400, while the Surface Pro 9 starts at $1000.

