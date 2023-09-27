Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Meta Quest 3 is a mixed reality headset that Meta says offer twice the graphics performance, 30% more pixels, a thinner design, and better visuals than any Quest device to date. It’s also Meta’s first true mixed reality headset rather than just a virtual reality device thanks to a depth sensor and a pair of front-facing cameras that allow for pass-through video, allowing you to view virtual items overlayed on real-world environments.

It’s not quite as impressive as the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset with 12 cameras and 5 sensors. But it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than Apple’s $3500 headset. Meta Quest 3 is up for pre-order today for $500 and up, and it will be generally available starting October 10, 2023.

The starting price is for a model with 128GB of built-in storage, but you can also pick up a 512GB model for $650. Both models have 8GB of RAM.

The new headset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 system-on-a-chip, and features updated optics that includes dual 2064 x 2208 pixel displays that Meta says delivers a “4K+ Infinite Display” experience with 1218 pixels per inch. There’s support for 90 Hz refresh rates, and experimental support for 120 Hz.

Meta Quest 3 also has new pancake lenses, and the headset supports a 110 degree horizontal / 96 degree vertical field of view.

The headset weighs 515 grams and it comes with two handheld touch controllers and an 18W charger and USB cable.

The front-facing cameras are two 4MP RGB cameras and there’s support for hand tracking, allowing you to interact with apps and experiences using your hands as well as controllers.

Meta says the headset can be used as a standalone device, but you can also use a Meta Quest Link Cable or Air Link to connect to a PC for games and other experiences that require more processing power. And starting in December, you’ll be able to stream games over the internet from Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service. The Quest 3 supports WiFi 6E wireless data connections.

The company also teased an upcoming feature called “augments,” which it describes as “interactive, spatially aware virtual objects” that you can anchor to physical spaces. For example, you can put virtual art around your house that shows up when you look in that direction, or a weather forecast augment that lives by your window, or interactive music players or Instagram Reels placed around your living space.

The Meta Quest 3 should get up to 2.2 hours of battery life for “average usage,” or up to 2.9 hours for media playback, up to 2.4 hours of gaming time, or up to 1.5 hours when using productivity apps. It takes about 2.3 hours to recharge the headset using the included 18W adapter.

via Meta Blog

