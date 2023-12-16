Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The MECHREVO imini Pro is a 154 x 152 x 38mm (6.1″ x 6″ x 1.5″) computer with support for up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 memory and WiFi 6.

It’s also one of the first mini PCs powered by a 14th-gen Intel Core chip based on Intel’s new Meteor Lake architecture. The MECHREVO imini Pro showed up in a listing on Chinese retail site JD.com this week, and it should be available in that country soon.

While it’s unclear if this particular model will be available outside of China anytime soon, I suspect it won’t be long before other companies start to offer small form-factor desktop computers with Intel’s new Core Ultra chips to global customers.

The MECHREVO mini PC has an aluminum alloy case and a fan for active cooling, which helps dissipate heat from the computer’s Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, which is a 14-core, 18-thread processor with 4 Performance CPU cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and 2 Low-Power Efficiency cores. It also features Intel Arc graphics with 7 Xe cores and support for speeds up to 2.2 GHz.

While the chip can be configured to run at 28 to 64 watts or 32 to 115 watts, MECHREVO says its little computer supports up to 65-watts, which suggests that the company opted to prioritize efficiency over performance.

The computer supports up to 64GB of memory thanks to two SODIMM slots, and it has two M.2 slot for up to 8TB of total PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage.

Ports include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 2.0 Type-A, and dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports.

Prices are expected to start at 4,499 CNY ($635) when the computer goes on sale in China on January 11, 2024.

via NotebookCheck and IT Home

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.