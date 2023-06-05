Apple’s new MacBook Air 15 is a fanless notebook that weighs 3.3 pounds, measures 11.6 inches thick, and features a 15.3 inch Liquid Retina display and an Apple M2 processor. It’s the first MacBook Air with a screen larger than 13 inches, but it’s still a thin, light, and feature-packed notebook.

The MacBook Air 15 goes up for pre-order for $1299 and up and it will be available starting June 13, 2023.

Apple says the notebook also has slim 5mm bezels around the display, but despite its compact design, the notebook packs 6 speakers.

There’s also a 1080p webcam and an array of 3 microphones.

Like other MacBook Air laptops, the new model is still pretty light on ports: it has two Thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a MagSafe charging connector. That’s it. But the good news is that those Thunderbolt ports are versatile – you can use them for displays, data, or hubs. Apple says you can connect up to a 6K display.

Apple says the notebook’s display supports up to 500 nits brightness, and the energy-efficient M2 chip enables up to 15 hours of battery life while delivering 12X the performance of “the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air” using an 8-core CPU with 10-core graphics, a 16-core neural engine, and up to 24GB of unified memory.

The company is also lowering the starting price of its 13.3 inch MacBook Air by $100, bringing the new entry-level price to $1099.

