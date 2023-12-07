The Looking Glass Go is a 6 inch, 1440 x 2560 pixel display connected to a stand with support for adjustable viewing angles. But it’s not just a standard digital photo frame, it’s a glasses-free 3D display that’s the most compact, affordable holographic display to date from Looking Glass.

It’s expected to ship in June, 2024 with a suggested retail price of $300. But Super Early Bird backers of the Looking Glass Go Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign can reserve one for as little as $199.

The display isn’t exactly a standalone screen: it doesn’t have a battery, so you’ll need to connect a power source. But with a USB-C port for power and data, you should be able to easily plug it into a wall jack or a USB power bank for use around the house or on the go.

There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack and support for WiFi, allowing you to load 3D images onto the Looking Glass with a wireless or wired (USB) connection.

Looking Glass says the whole thing measures 160 x 80 x 19mm (6.3″ x 3.2″ x 0.8″), making it about the size of two smartphones stacked atop one another. It has a plastic, steel, and glass body and weighs 235 grams.

The “advanced high precision light field optics” offer 58-degree viewing angles, and the hinge allows you to tilt the screen at angles between 0 and 90 degrees.

If you’re wondering what you’re supposed to actually look at on this little display, Looking Glass says the screen supports 3D images captured on an iPhone or Android phone with support for spatial photography using apps like Luma AI. But you can also use Looking Glasse’s software to convert 3D photos into 3D pictures, or download 3D images or “holograms” uploaded by others.

The advantage of a device like the Looking Glass Go is that you get 3D effects without the need for a headset. But the down side seems to be… just about everything else. While it’s kind of a neat trick, it’s not exactly a Star Wars-style hologram. You’re still looking at a flat display that provides a little more depth information than most screens, but it’s hard to envision many practical applications.

Maybe the most compelling example so far are Looking Glass Liteforms, which combine ChatGPT and 3D imagery to create interactive virtual characters that move and talk. And maybe one day we’ll see similar technology enable real-time 3D messaging apps that let users communicate with each other in 3D environments without the need for a headset.

But for now? It’s basically a digital picture frame with support for spatial depth.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.