Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are expected to hit the streets this fall, and the company already gave us an idea of what they’d look like in May. But pre-release versions of the phone have been showing up in the wild for months, and now popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted… an unboxing and first look at some non-functioning developer units.

The new phones are expected to have next-gen Google Tensor processors and an updated design that will still look pretty familiar to anyone that’s seen a Pixel 6 series phone.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Netflix already bundles some mobile games with its video streaming service, but there’s evidence the company could move into the game streaming space next. One of Raspberry Pi’s original manufacturing & distribution partners is no longer doing either of those things. Windows Insiders in Japan are the latest folks who can run Android apps on a Windows 11 PC. LibreOfice 7.4 is out and, among other things, it adds support for WebP images. And hardware-acceleration is coming to Waydroid on the Librem 5 smartphone, which should improve performance of Android apps running on this Linux phone.

Unbox Therapy got their hands on pre-lease Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro devices. There’s no useable software, but the hardware looks legit (bearing in mind that this is developer hardware that could be subject to change). https://t.co/e5O4ChlNHr — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 19, 2022

So far Netflix games have all been mobile titles. But recent job listings suggest the company plans to enter the cloud gaming space, which could see Netflix competing with Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Google in streaming PC & console titles. https://t.co/Hb6kv6yapS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 19, 2022

RS Components, one of the two original manufacturing & distribution partners for Raspberry Pi has had its license expire and will end sales of Raspbery Pi devices. While demand still exceeds supply, other partners continue to make & sell Raspberry Pi gear. https://t.co/PL7A94FCHX — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 19, 2022

Microsoft is expanding a preview of the Windows Subsystem for Android (for running Android apps on Windows PCs) to Windows Insiders in Japan running Windows 11 22H2 or higher and the Microsoft Store version 22206.1401.6 or higher. https://t.co/5F1vKLTvpD pic.twitter.com/tvMa5714bV — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 18, 2022

NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service now offers up to 1440p/120 fps streaming to the Chrome web browser for folks paying $20/month for an RTX 3080 subscription. https://t.co/xgdIuc833D pic.twitter.com/FnExXPypyn — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 18, 2022

LibreOffice 7.4 brings support for WebP images, a search field for the Extension Manager, better change tracking for footnotes in Writer,up to 16384 columns in spreadsheets, and new support for document themes in Impress, among other things. https://t.co/ZlmAzSwGRS pic.twitter.com/rOYBdTr3JU — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 18, 2022

Hey! Sorry for waiting, it was bit delayed. Some of spare parts should be available now: https://t.co/5FqLuCUGpp , other SP like mainboard should be available within ~month. Thank you for the patience! — GAMELASTER (gamiee) (@gamelaster) August 18, 2022

Waydroid has never worked with GPU acceleration on the Librem 5 so far… time to change that! pic.twitter.com/Pf6qBrfeFH — Sebastian Krzyszkowiak (@dos1) August 16, 2022



