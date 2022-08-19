Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are expected to hit the streets this fall, and the company already gave us an idea of what they’d look like in May. But pre-release versions of the phone have been showing up in the wild for months, and now popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy has posted… an unboxing and first look at some non-functioning developer units.

The new phones are expected to have next-gen Google Tensor processors and an updated design that will still look pretty familiar to anyone that’s seen a Pixel 6 series phone.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Netflix already bundles some mobile games with its video streaming service, but there’s evidence the company could move into the game streaming space next. One of Raspberry Pi’s original manufacturing & distribution partners is no longer doing either of those things. Windows Insiders in Japan are the latest folks who can run Android apps on a Windows 11 PC. LibreOfice 7.4 is out and, among other things, it adds support for WebP images. And hardware-acceleration is coming to Waydroid on the Librem 5 smartphone, which should improve performance of Android apps running on this Linux phone.


