The new Onn 4K media streamer that’s available in select Walmart stores for $50 may be hard to beat when it comes to bang for the buck, but not everyone wants or needs the features that make this device stand out in its price range, like its mic, speakers and USB and Ethernet ports.

So if you’re looking for a device that just lets you stream content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and all the other major streaming services, there are cheaper options… especially today. That’s because Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices that drops the price for entry-level models down to $20 (or even lower if you buy a 2 pack).

It’s still hard to beat Walmart’s prices though – the company continues to offer a 1080p Google TV stick for just $15 and a 4K model for $20. And those aren’t even sale prices – those are the normal prices for those models.

