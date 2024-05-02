Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The new Onn 4K media streamer that’s available in select Walmart stores for $50 may be hard to beat when it comes to bang for the buck, but not everyone wants or needs the features that make this device stand out in its price range, like its mic, speakers and USB and Ethernet ports.
So if you’re looking for a device that just lets you stream content from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and all the other major streaming services, there are cheaper options… especially today. That’s because Amazon is running a sale on Fire TV devices that drops the price for entry-level models down to $20 (or even lower if you buy a 2 pack).
It’s still hard to beat Walmart’s prices though – the company continues to offer a 1080p Google TV stick for just $15 and a 4K model for $20. And those aren’t even sale prices – those are the normal prices for those models.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Media Streamers
- Onn Google TV stick (1080p) for $15 – Walmart
- Onn Google TV 4K stick (2023 model) for $20 – Walmart
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $20 – Amazon (or 2 for $35 w/coupon: GET2)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $25 – Amazon
- Roku Express 4K+ for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34 – Woot (previous-gen)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (current-gen) for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $115 – Amazon
Laptops
- Asus 14″ Chromebook Plus convertible w/Ryzen 3 7320C/8GB/128GB for $349 – Best Buy
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus 14″ w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $425 – Lenovo
- Acer Chromebook Spin 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1335U/8GB/256GB for $550 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ FHD laptop w/Core i5-1335U/16GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ FHD laptop w/Ryzen 5 7540U/16GB/512GB for $550 – HP
- HP Pavilion Plus 14″ 2.5K, 120 Hz laptop w/Ryzen 5 8645HSW/16GB/512GB for $630 – HP
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1250U/16GB/512GB for $719 – Dell (coupon: 10OFFCLEAR)
Tablets
- Lenovo Tab M9 Android tablet w/64GB for $110 – Lenovo
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11″ Android tablet w/64GB for $170 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) w/64GB and S-Pen for $250 – Amazon
PC Games
- Orcs Must Die! 3 PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Cat Quest II PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Tomb Raider: GOTY Edition free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / GOG
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars free for Prime members – Amazon Gaming / GOG
- Name your price for up to 9 PC games from Team17 – Humble Bundle