Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There’s no shortage of DIY projects where people have attempted to build their own laptops. But the ITX Laptop from SFF.NETWORK users APU_enthusiast may be one of the most unusual I’ve ever seen.

Basically it’s portable desktop with an ITX (170 x 170mm) motherboard featuring an Intel Processor N100 Alder Lake-N chip, and a chunky case design. But it also has a full set of ports (there’s even a PS/2 connector for an old-school mouse or keyboard), and dual touchscreen displays. And the whole things runs off a USB power bank.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Check out this DIY “ITX Laptop” with a super-chunky body, but a full set of ports, two 7 inch touchscreen displays, an ASROCK N100DC-ITX motherboard (with an Intel N100 chip) and a 65Wh battery. (via FanlessTech)

AMD’s new Ryzen Embedded 8000 Series processors are the company’s first embedded chips for “industrial AI applications” with integrated NPUs featuring AMD XDNA architecture for up to 16 TOPS of hardware-accelerated AI performance. The first chips include embedded versions of the Ryzen 7 8640U and 8645HS and the Ryzen 7 8840U and 8845HS.

The ability to use an Android phone as a “high quality” USB webcam is inching closer with the latest Android 14 beta… along with a warning that doing so could take a toll on battery health (which is presumably why low-quality is the default).

AOKZOE A2 Ultra handheld gaming PC coming soon. Details are scarce, but there’s a decent chance it’ll be a modest upgrade over the existing A2 that replaces the Ryzen 7 7840U chip with an 8840U processor.

Sipeed’s Lichee Console 4A is a mini-laptop powered by a TH1520 quad-core RISC-V processor. It’s $375 platform for developers who want to try RISC-V, but Jeff Geerling says it’s not a particularly great general-purpose computer by 2024 standards.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @liliputing_liliputing.com on Mastodon (or @[email protected]). You can also follow Liliputing on X and Facebook. We’re also on Bluesky now, but just barely.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.