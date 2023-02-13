Bigscreen is a virtual reality company that’s best known for its app that lets you watch movies & TV shows in a virtual theater with a 100-screen or access your PC desktop in your headset. Now the company is getting into the hardware game with the launch of its own headset.

The Bigscreen Beyond is said to be “the world’s smallest VR headset.” That could make it comfortable enough to actually wear for an extended period while watching a 2-3 hour movie. And the experience should be pretty nice thanks to a custom-built face cushions meant to conform to your face and high-res OLED displays. But at $999, the headset isn’t cheap, and that cost doesn’t include third-party gear like headphones and position tracking hardware.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Bigscreen Beyond is a $999 VR headset said to be the world’s lightest, at just 127 grams. It has dual 2560 x 2560 pixel 90 Hz OLED displays and a custom fit mesh (you scan your face with an iPhone). External hardware needed for position tracking and audio. It’s up for pre-order now and should begin shipping in the third quarter of 2023.

Hangover is an open source tool that leverages Wine and QEMU to let you run some Windows x86 apps on Linux systems with ARM64 chips. I first wrote about it in 2020, but it’s been on hiatus since for several years, but development has picked up again thanks to WoW64 support in Wine.

The Balthazar project aims to create an open source 13.3 inch laptop that can use RISC-V, ARM, or FPGA processors thanks to a modular design based on the EOMA68 project. Under development since 2019, it’s not available yet, but work is progressing.

ChromeOS 111 could bring support for custom keyboard shortcuts. Already avaialble in the beta channel to those who enable a set of experimental flags, the feature lets you choose custom key combos to close or switch tabs, position windows, and more.

Microsoft might bring support for controlling RGB lighting on keyboards, mice, and other accessories to Window 11, no third-party software required.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.