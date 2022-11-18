Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has released a couple of foldable phones in the past few years. But the company has been showing off prototypes for even longer… including for some models that never make it to market.

A few years ago Xiaomi filed for a patent on a foldable that bends outward rather than inward, allowing the screen to effectively wrap around the phone. And while Xiaomi never began mass producing and selling a phone with that design, it sure looks like the company did produce at least one prototype, because it just showed up online.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

