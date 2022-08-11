Xiaomi’s latest foldable phone is basically a tablet with flagship-class specs and a flexible 8.02 inch display that folds in half to reveal a 6.56 inch cover screen. In other words, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is a lot like Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold4, which also launched this week, except that Xiaomi’s phone is thinner than Samsung’s whether you’re using it folded or unfolded.
The Mix Fold 2 is up for pre-order in China starting today, but like most Xiaomi phones, it will most likely never be sold in North America.
The new Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 measures just 5.4mm thick when unfolded or 11.2mm when folded. For the sake of comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is 6.3mm unfolded or 15.8mm folded.
In terms of weight, the difference is trivial: the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 weighs 262 grams while Samsung’s phone weighs 263 grams.
Both phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processors, both feature 12GB of memory, and both come in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.
That’s not to say that Samsung and Xiaomi’s new foldables are identical though. There are some differences in screen resolution, cameras, batteries, charging specs, and pricing:
|Xiaomi Mix Fold 2
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
|Primary Display
|8.02 inches
2160 x 1914 pixels
AMOLED
1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate
1000 nits peak brightness
|7.6 inches
2176 x 1812 pixels
AMOLED
1-120 Hz refresh rate
|Cover Display
|6.5 inches
2520 x 1080 pixels
AMOLED
120 Hz refresh rate
1000 nits peak brightness
|6.2 inches
2316 x 904 pixels
AMOLED
48 – 120 Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM / Storage
|12GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB
12GB + 1TB
|12GB + 256GB
12GB + 512GB
12GB + 1TB
|Battery
|4,500 mAh
|4,400 mAh
|Charging
|67W fast charging (wired
|25W fast charging (wired)
Wireless charging
|Cameras
|50MP primary
13MP ultra-wide
8MP telephoto
20MP front-facing (cover display)
|50MP wide-angle (primary)
12MP ultra-wide angle
10MP telephoto
10MP front-facing (cover display)
4MP under-glass (tablet display)
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
|Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
|OS
|Android 12L
MIUI 13
|Android 12L
One UI 4.1.1
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 144.7 x 5.4mm (unfolded)
161.6 x 73.9 x 11.2mm (folded)
|155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm (unfolded)
155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm (folded)
|Weight
|262 grams
|263 grams
|Starting price
|CNY 8,999 ($1335)
|$1799
Xiaomi says its phone also has cameras that were co-engineered with Leica. The Mix Fold 2’s 50MP camera features a Sony IMX766 image sensor with support for 8K video recording and support for capturing up to 30 photos per second in burst photography mode.
On paper, it looks like Xiaomi’s phone is thinner, but has a slightly larger battery and faster charging, but lacks a front-facing camera when you’re using the primary display. Samsung’s phone, meanwhile, has a camera under the primary display and support for wireless charging. But it costs substantially more… although at least it will be available worldwide.
via xda-developers, Engadget, Android Authority, and @Xiaomi
When devices have different aspect ratios I’d appreciate a screen area measurement so they’re easier to compare.
Mi mix fold = 205.98cm^2
Z fold 4 = 183.24cm^2