Open hardware maker Pine64 already has a wide range of products including smartphones, laptops, single-board computers, smartwatches, and even a smart soldering iron. And they’re all designed to run open source software. Next up? A pair of true wireless earbuds that allow users to flash their own firmware.

First announced in April, the upcoming PineBuds are still a work in progress. But according to the Pine64 July 2022 community update, they could be ready to go on sale as soon as October.

In other recent tech news, Pine64 has also announced plans to launch a new version of its popular Pinecil smart soldering iron soon. Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 10 version 22H2 to Insiders (although it’s unclear what’s new at this point). The Google Pixel 6a is widely available starting today, as are factory images, OTA images, and driver binaries for the phone. And Microsoft is continuing its push to bring dynamic widget content to the Windows 11 taskbar.

