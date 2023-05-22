A hardware and software hacker created a physical music player with a Winamp-inspired user interface. You can now jailbreak the latest version of feature phone operating system KaiOS on the Nokia 2780 Flip. And a useful app for Android-based media streamers has been booted from the Google Play Store… basically because it has a web browser (which, according to a DCMA takedown complaint means it can be used to access pirate sites… just like any other web browser).

And HP is bringing back a classic scientific calculator with a new edition that’s much faster, but basically looks the same. Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

HP 15C Collectors Edition looks just like the classic scientific calculator from the 1980s, but features “up to 100x faster processing speed.” Up for pre-order now in Europe, the UK, and the Asia Pacific region for around $120 and it should begin shipping in late June or early July, 2023.

In addition to running a website with news and how-to guides about Amazon Fire TV devices, Elias offers a Downloader app that makes it easy to download and install applications and other items on Fire TV or other Android-based media streamers. But it was booted from the Google Play Store last week due to a DMCA takedown issued on behalf of a company claiming that this app can be used for piracy… since it can visit websites that host pirated content. You know… like any app that has a web browser.

Elias has tried to appeal the decision, but Google makes it notoriously difficult to resolve cases like this unless you can get an actual person at the company to notice the error (and this really does seem like an error, because if it’s against the rules for Android TV apps to access internet sites, then Google would need to remove many, many more apps from the Play Store.

Build your own tiny music player with a touchscreen LCD display, an ESP32 micrcontroller, a microSD card… and open source software that gives you a clone of the classic Winamp media player.

This board’s FPGA can be programmed to function like a Linux-capable 32-bit RISC-V core and features a USBC-C port for power and data and an HDMI port for video output. There are also various other odds and ends including RGB lights, two buttons, and GPIO pins.

You can now jailbreak KaiOS 3, the operating system running on the Nokia 2780 Flip feature phone or run Fedora Linux on the OnePlus 6, among other things.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.